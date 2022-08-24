Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
'The eagle has landed' - rector's delight as stolen lecterns are returned

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:09 PM August 24, 2022
St Mary Church Gunthorpe eagle lectern

Police were able to return the lectern which dated back to the 1800s to St Mary’s Church, in Bale Road, Gunthorpe - Credit: Google/Norfolk Police

A church reverend's anger has turned to delight after a pair of stolen eagle lecterns were returned. 

Police were first called to St Mary’s Church in Gunthorpe, between Fakenham and Holt, on June 12 following reports that the wooden lecterns had been taken. 

They were said to date back to the 1800s. 

St Mary's church Gunthorpe - eagle lectern

The wooden eagle lectern was returned to St Mary's Church in Gunthorpe - Credit: Norfolk Police

However, more than two months later, they have been returned after police recovered them in the Blakeney area. 

The Rev Ian Whittle, the rector at St Mary’s, said, “The eagle has landed back at our church.

“I was so livid when it was taken, so I am pleased to now see it return.

“These things normally go abroad, so I was surprised at where it was found. They normally go to Neo-Nazis or Russians as they have a particular fondness for eagles.”

Mr Whittle said the eagles were part of restoration work completed by the Spark family after the Crimean War.

He added that steps would be taken to secure them to the ground. 

