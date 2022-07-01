Speedwatch lead vows to fight for permanent camera in village

The head of a community speed watch team believes speeding cars are playing a game of roulette in his village - and called for a police crackdown.

Steve Dye has been head of Hindringham community speed watch since 2014 and is appealing to Norfolk Police to have average speed cameras along The Street in the village after witnessing speeding spread like 'a disease'.

Statistics from a speed data recorder the police installed near the village hall between August 11 to 24 last year showed that of 17,768 passing vehicles, 8,673 broke the 30mph speed limit - nearly half.

Community Speed Watch signs along The Street in Hindringham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Of these speeders, 3,472 were over the 36mph speeding guidance set by the National Police Chiefs' Council, which should lead to drivers facing a charge, and possibly going to court.

Mr Dye continued his appeal but was told the location was not suitable for an average speed or fixed spot speed camera.

Norfolk Police say that road safety and casualty reduction is an important issue.

A police spokesperson added: “Officers have conducted ten separate speed checks in Hindringham on a number of days in April, May and June of this year, not with Speedwatch, but following feedback from the local community.

“No offences were identified, and one village resident was issued with words of advice.

"Due to the high compliance with the speed limit in Hindringham and no reportable collisions within the past five years, it's highly unlikely that we would consider the location as suitable for an average speed or fixed spot speed camera.

Norfolk Police also said the Safety Camera Team have recently invested in a further two speed camera vans in order to target speeding in local towns and villages.

Despite this setback, he has pledged to continue his fight.

“I will not relent until we've got average speed cameras here,” he said.

“We have got a major problem, and there is your evidence - it's the police’s own kit, not our dreamed-up statement.

“It's a game of roulette, the volume of cars that hit that corner on The Street at such a pace and I’m just waiting for the day that bang comes.

“My objective is to try and curb the speeding but it's a disease that we're having to put up with.”