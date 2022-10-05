Police still investigating collision which killed teenager

The investigation into a fatal collision in North Elmham, which killed a teenager, is ongoing - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Police are still investigating a fatal collision which killed a teenager near North Elmham.

The woman, named locally as Mariana Valente, from Dereham, was a passenger in a silver Ford Fiesta which hit a tree on the B1110 in the early hours of Saturday, September 17.

She was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but died on September 19.

Mariana Valente (right) who died in a crash on the B1110 in North Elmham - Credit: Julie Bond

Two men, one aged 19 and another aged 20, both from the Dereham area, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Both were questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre before being released on bail.

This week, police confirmed the men were still on bail and that the investigation were ongoing.

Flowers, candles and cards were left by a tree on the B1110 in North Elmham following the crash - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was driving along the B1110 from Dereham to Guist between 11.45pm and 12.32am (September 16-17)

Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting CAD 9 of September 17, or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.