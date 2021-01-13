Video

Published: 4:32 PM January 13, 2021

The mountain top cover was taken from RS Car Sales & Hire on January 9 - Credit: RS Car Sales & Hire

The owner of a used car dealership said he felt "sick" as he watched CCTV of thieves stealing from his business.

Shaun Brooker came into work at RS Car Sales and Vehicle Hire in Fakenham on January 9 and found a mountain top cover missing from a truck.

Reviewing the CCTV at his dealership on Hempton Road, he saw two people wearing hoodies removing the cover from the Nissan Navara at just after 6:15pm.

The cover protected equipment stored in the truck. The thieves then hid on the forecourt as somebody walked past the scene.

CCTV footage from RS Car Sales and Hire in Fakenham - Credit: RS Car Sales & Hire

Mr Brooker said: "It makes you feel sick. You truly do everything you can and sadly you have people taking advantage of that - it is crazy,” he said.

“We have already lost three or four months of trading during the pandemic. Hopefully, we can regain it, but it is very disheartening.”

Two people left the scene at 6:26pm. Mr Brooker reported the theft to Norfolk police on January 10.

The 52-year-old, who has run the business since 2006, specialises in vehicle hire as well as selling vehicles.

He said a new cover was worth £2,000, meaning he will lose out on valuable funds as a result.

“It has devalued the cost of the car, and the claim on the insurance isn't worth it,” he said.

The mountain top cover on a Nissan Navade - Credit: RS Car Sales & Hire

“I will now have to lower the price of the van by £1,000 and only then will a sale mean that I break even.

“I have a vehicle that won't make a profit at all, and things are tough enough as it is, without people pinching things.

“Over the years I have had one or two similar incidents, but it obviously is not a very good start to the year.”

RS Car Sales & Hire on Hempton Road in Fakenham. - Credit: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "Police were called to reports of a theft from a motor vehicle in Hampton Road, Fakenham on Saturday January 9 2021 at 6.20pm.

"Two unknown suspects removed a panel from a vehicle before making off. Enquiries are still ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information can call PC William Harlow at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/2058/21."