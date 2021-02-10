Published: 9:37 AM February 10, 2021

Figures shared at Fakenham’s SNAP meeting shows that assault and welfare investigation have dominated police time between February 2020, and January 2021. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

The number of assaults in a North Norfolk town and its surrounding area has been the main concern for the last year, according to police.

Figures shown at Fakenham’s Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel on February 3 revealed that assault and welfare investigation have dominated police time between February 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

In just under a year, police launched a total of 809 investigations across Lancaster and The Raynhams, while over in Wensum and Astley, 240 investigations took place during the same time.

Lancaster and The Raynhams is made up of; Fakenham (Lancaster North and South), Helhoughton, Hempton, Pudding Norton, Raynham, Tattersett and Dunton.

Astley and Wensum is made up of; Briningham, Fulmodeston, Gunthorpe, Hindolveston, Kettlestone, Little Snoring, Melton Constable, Ryburgh, Stibbard, Swanton Novers, Thurning, Thursford and Wood Norton.

Beat Manager at Fakenham Police Station, PC Richard Dawson, chaired the virtual meeting.

Across both areas, assaults and welfare were the top two categories. There were 138 assault investigations, with 52 in Wensum and Astley, accounting for 22pc of all investigations.

Welfare investigations include a number of different incidents such as adult protection, child protection when going to a domestic incident or ensuring the welfare of a young person and modern slavery.

Across both areas, burglary and anti-social behaviour were the lowest categories, while drug-related investigations were also the lowest in Wensum and Astley.

Local Policing Inspector for Fakenham, Wells and Holt, Terri Cooper-Barnes, said, "It is vital we work together with our local communities and partners to identify and deal with concerns in their neighbourhood.

"As the new inspector for the area I want to reassure local people that my team is committed to ensuring North Norfolk is a safe place to live, work and visit and anyone with any issues can contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team via 101 or the Norfolk Police website."

Police also revealed the number of calls they were getting around Covid had started to rise again.

Since last April, the Fakenham area had 198 calls reports of people breaching self-isolation and lockdown rules, with the spike coming in April, with 66.

This had been dropping since last May, but November started to see another rise in reports. In January, 33 calls were made to them regarding COVID breaches.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, May 5 at 7PM. Anyone who wants to join in can email their request to SNTfakenham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk