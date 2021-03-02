Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Published: 6:17 PM March 2, 2021

Police are trying to track witnesses in Great Ryburgh after a teenage girl was subject to a serious sexual assault. - Credit: Archant

Police are trying to track dog walkers and horse riders in Great Ryburgh after a teenage girl was subject to a serious sexual assault.

The assault happened between approximately 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, February 28 in an area of rail track off Mill Lane in Great Ryburgh.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area during the times to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with dog walkers or horse riders who were seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/13082/21.