Police renew appeal in rape investigation after 100 calls from public
- Credit: Norfolk Police
An e-fit issued in the hunt for a man who raped a teenage girl in a Norfolk village has prompted 100 calls from the public.
Norfolk police are renewing their appeal for anyone with information to come forward and help in the hunt for the attacker after the incident in Great Ryburgh.
An e-fit was released to help track down the unknown man, who attacked the girl at around 3pm on February 28 in an area of disused rail track off Mill Road.
The previous appeal resulted in 100 calls from the public, with 57 relating specifically to the e-fit.
The e-fit depicts a white man aged roughly in his 50s with balding grey hair and a moustache, who is believed to be around 6ft tall.
Phill Gray, detective chief inspector on the major investigation team said: "Despite a significant response from the public, a number of enquiries, including forensics, are still being carried out and we are yet to trace the suspect.
"The joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team continue to work alongside local officers, a number of whom have been conducting house to house enquiries within the past week, speaking with residents in the local area.
"Our appeal for witnesses or any information is ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have been in or around the area of Great Ryburgh before or after the attack, to come forward.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit."
Anyone with information should submit this through the public portal. This enables members of the public to submit information directly to the major investigation team, with an option to remain anonymous. You can access the portal here.
Most Read
- 1 'A labour of love' - Garage celebrates 50 years in business
- 2 Hopes CCTV will help combat problems in park
- 3 'Yellow heaven': Enjoy a trip down Norfolk's daffodil drive
- 4 The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases
- 5 7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney
- 6 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
- 7 'Nice if it wasn't needed' - Trainer offers free defence classes to women
- 8 Area's Covid rate in single figures for first time since summer
- 9 Q&A: How are lockdown restrictions changing from Monday?
- 10 Musician praises opticians following sight-saving treatment
Alternatively, contact the major investigation team through the dedicated phone line on 0800 056 0944.