Police renew appeal in rape investigation after 100 calls from public

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:37 PM March 29, 2021   
An e-fit image of the man sought by police in connection with a rape at Great Ryburgh. 

An e-fit issued in the hunt for a man who raped a teenage girl in a Norfolk village has prompted 100 calls from the public.

Norfolk police are renewing their appeal for anyone with information to come forward and help in the hunt for the attacker after the incident in Great Ryburgh.

An e-fit was released to help track down the unknown man, who attacked the girl at around 3pm on February 28 in an area of disused rail track off Mill Road.

The previous appeal resulted in 100 calls from the public, with 57 relating specifically to the e-fit.

The area near a disused railway in Mill Road in Great Ryburgh where a teenage girl was raped in Febr

The e-fit depicts a white man aged roughly in his 50s with balding grey hair and a moustache, who is believed to be around 6ft tall.

Phill Gray, detective chief inspector on the major investigation team said: "Despite a significant response from the public, a number of enquiries, including forensics, are still being carried out and we are yet to trace the suspect.

"The joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team continue to work alongside local officers, a number of whom have been conducting house to house enquiries within the past week, speaking with residents in the local area.

DCI Phill Gray who is leading the investigation into the rape of a teenage girl in the area of a dis

"Our appeal for witnesses or any information is ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have been in or around the area of Great Ryburgh before or after the attack, to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit."

Anyone with information should submit this through the public portal. This enables members of the public to submit information directly to the major investigation team, with an option to remain anonymous. You can access the portal here.

Alternatively, contact the major investigation team through the dedicated phone line on 0800 056 0944.

Great Ryburgh where a teenage girl was raped in February 2021 in the area of Mill Road by a disused

