Warning over rogue trader operating in Reepham

Published: 3:13 PM October 7, 2021

Norfolk County Council have warned Reepham residents about a man cold calling trying to sell furniture - Credit: Evening News

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of a male cold calling properties in Reepham.

The rogue trader has reportedly been knocking on doors offering to sell furniture from white Mercedes Sprinter van with a sign on it.

If approached, members of the public are advised not to buy anything and to report the incident to the police.

#RogueTraderAlert we've had reports of a male #coldcalling at properties in #Reepham area offering to sell furniture from a signwritten white Mercedes Sprinter van

If approached #DONOT buy & report to us on 0808 223 1133 or @NorfolkPolice on 101#Norfolk #Broadland #ScamAware pic.twitter.com/6IwE8Sfq1Q — Norfolk County Council Trading Standards (@NorfolkCCTS) October 7, 2021

You can report incidents of cold calling through Norfolk County Council on 0808 223 1133 or contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Scams and cold callers have been on the rise in Norfolk this year.

More than 5,000 scams were reported in Norfolk in the space of one year, with a reported total loss of £16.1million.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards has previously issued a warning of increased cold callers over the summer months.

People have also been conned out of thousands of pounds this year by cold callers posing as police officers.











