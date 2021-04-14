Door-to-door salesman charged after 'aggression' complaints

Published: 4:09 PM April 14, 2021

Jordan Parker from Thurcroft, in Rotherham, was arrested in Fakenham on April 13 after officers received a number of reports that a man became aggressive whilst selling products door-to-door in and around the market town.

Mr Parker has been charged with three public order offences.

He is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on May 13.