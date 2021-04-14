Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Crime

Door-to-door salesman charged after 'aggression' complaints

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:09 PM April 14, 2021   
police-raid

A  door-to-door salesman has been arrested in Norfolk following reports of aggression. - Credit: Archant

A  door-to-door salesman has been arrested in Norfolk and charged with three public order offences.

Jordan Parker from Thurcroft, in Rotherham, was arrested in Fakenham on April 13 after officers received a number of reports that a man became aggressive whilst selling products door-to-door in and around the market town.

Mr Parker has been charged with three public order offences.

He is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on May 13.

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jane Lane owns Tittleshall Barns with her husband Gavin.

Holiday lets look forwards to seeing 'happy faces' as lockdown eases

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The site on Greenway Lane where to development of homes could take place.

Plans for market town homes back on the table

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Assistant store manager, Heidi Buckie checks the home decor stand at Aldiss, Fakenham, as the store

'Ready to go' - Department store raring to reopen after 109-day wait

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The beautiful Thurning Hall. Pic: Kieron Tovell

Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon