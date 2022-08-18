'Genuine shock' after biker killed in town centre hit-and-run

A view of Cattle Market Street from Bridge Street in Fakenham - Credit: Archant

A sense of "genuine shock" is reverberating around Fakenham after a man in his 20s was killed in a hit-and-run collision.

Police were first called at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, August 17, following reports of a crash in Cattle Market Street, near the junction with Bridge Street - right in the town centre.

It involved a white Honda motorbike and a silver Mitsubishi Shogun 4x4.

The entrance to Cattle Market Street in Fakenham - Credit: Archant

The biker, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with life-threatening injuries.

He died on Thursday and his next-of-kin have been informed.

Having initially failed to stop at the scene, the driver of the Mitsubishi - a man in his 30s - was arrested in connection with the death.

He was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning and remained there as of Thursday evening.

As the news broke, a number of residents and businesses expressed surprise at how such a serious incident could happen right in the centre of town, where the speed limit does not climb above 30mph.

Cattle Market Street itself is a narrow road with a dead-end.

One trader in the area said they had "never known anything like it to happen" in Fakenham.

Christopher Cushing, a north Norfolk district councillor for the Lancaster North ward, admitted he was "genuinely very shocked" to hear of Wednesday night's events.

Christopher Cushing, a north Norfolk district councillor for Fakenham's Lancaster North ward - Credit: Supplied

He added: "To my knowledge, that is probably the first fatality in the centre of town for a long time.

"My sympathy goes to the family concerned. It is a tragedy that it is somebody so young and that it has happened in an area you would not expect.

"I am genuinely very shocked to hear about it."

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with relevant information is being asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigations Unit at Norfolk Constabulary by calling 101 or emailing SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting 36/63758/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.