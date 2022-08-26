Tributes paid at scene of crash which killed Fakenham man
Over a dozen flowers and other tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal collision in Fakenham which killed a biker in his 20s.
Flowers and tributes have been tied to the railing on Cattle Market Street in the centre of Fakenham for Braden-Lee Payne close to where he died near the junction with Bridge Street.
The 26-year-old was on a motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a silver Mitsubishi Shogun on Wednesday, August 17 at about 11:15pm.
Mr Payne died the next day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the Mitsubishi was charged by police with six offences, including death by dangerous driving and failing to stop on August 19.
The fence has flowers, cards, and other tributes to Mr Payne left by friends and family.
There is also a banner tied to the other side of the fence which says ‘Justice for Braden’ - the person said they received permission to do so from Braden’s father to place this.
Mr Payne, who was a painter and decorator, grew up in Norwich and had lived in Dereham for a little while before moving to Fakenham about four years ago.
His sister Shakira-Lee, 19, who lives in Walsingham, said: "I was amongst the first to leave flowers alongside some friends and family.
"I never expected to see all of these tributes, I thought there would be a few, but not as many as there are.
“For people to be so kind with their words show how well respected my brother was.
“It doesn’t get easier, and I know it is still going to hurt years from now, but there have been so many tributes, I have started going every day.
“I do believe by getting out and looking at these flowers and kind words has helped me.
“We hope we get the chance to celebrate my brother’s life with all these people who have paid tribute to him, I know that is what he would have wanted.”
Jake Nicholson, 33, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 19 and was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 16.