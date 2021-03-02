'Not in a religious village!' - Residents' shock at drug squad swoop

Published: 5:05 PM March 2, 2021

Officers attended an address in Mount Pleasant off Wells Road in Walsingham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Residents have told of their shock at seeing police arrive on their street as a police operation targeted three homes in their village.

Officers attended an address in Mount Pleasant off Wells Road in Walsingham at 3.25pm on Tuesday, February 23.

Approximately 100 cannabis plants and drugs paraphernalia were found in three adjoining properties. No arrests have been made as no one was located at the address at the time.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said he noticed that lights of the properties came on and went off at the same time and he never saw anyone come in or out of there.

“How they got it all in there is a mystery. I would think they would have come through during the middle of the night.”

Officers made the discovery whilst out on patrol in the area. The same resident said they noticed there was no snow on the roof after the recent bad weather, and that was when neighbours started to suspect something.

Sally Reeves lives on the road and said she saw six police cars arrive at the scene, as well as a large white box van. She said they spent around three days at the properties filling up vehicles with the drugs.

“I had no idea this was happening on our road,” she said.

“You would never expect this, not in a religious village like Walsingham.”

She also said an electric company turned up at the properties, and Norfolk police said they attended due to the discovery of dangerous wiring within the premises.

Another resident said: “The smell was awful around it and you could smell it around the village. I was a little suspicious as I never saw anyone at the properties and the curtains were never opened.

“It is a bit worrying to happen here and on our road.”

Someone else who did not wish to be named said: “I thought there had been a murder with the amount of police that turned up.

“I noticed there was no snow on the roof, I think someone noticed that too.”

Police said their enquiries were ongoing.

