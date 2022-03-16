School promises support after girl sexually assaulted in street

Alastair Ogle, principal at the Alderman Peel High School, in Wells, confirmed they were supporting police after a girl of high school age was sexually assaulted in Wells last week. - Credit: IAN BURT

A headteacher said a school will provide support where needed after a girl was sexually assaulted.

Alastair Ogle, principal at the Alderman Peel High School, in Wells, confirmed the school were supporting police after a girl of high school age was sexually assaulted by a man on Mill Road in the town on March 10.

Norfolk Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing but there is no update at this stage.

Mr Ogle said: “We are liaising with the police regarding this isolated incident and providing support as required.”

The suspect is described as 6ft tall, of medium build, in his late teens, having short light brown hair with a fringe and had a tattoo of words on his right knee.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/17990/22

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.