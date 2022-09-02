Post Office to stay shut after 'traumatic' robbery

A post office will remain closed as it recovers from a robbery.

The Post Office confirmed they are supporting its Wells branch following a "traumatic" incident after it was the scene of a robbery on September 1, as a man took a substantial amount of cash from the premises.

The man was reported to have been holding a crowbar after entering the building.

Police were called to Station Road, just before 4.45pm on Thursday, September 1. Nobody was hurt during the incident.

A man was arrested in Dereham on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident the same evening.

A spokesperson for the Post Office, said, “A robbery is very traumatic for those involved and we are supporting the police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

“We are providing assistance to the branch.

“In the meantime, Wells Post Office is temporarily closed - we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their understanding while we work to reopen the branch as soon as possible.”

The man was taken to Bury St. Edmunds Police Investigations Centre for questioning, where he was further arrested in connection with three other robberies that had taken place in Suffolk over the last month.

While Suffolk Police continue to investigate all four incidents, supported by Norfolk Police, officers from Norfolk Constabulary will be conducting reassurance patrols in the Wells area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident in Wells-next-the-Sea (crime reference number 36/67933/22), or those with information about any of the four incidents should contact Suffolk Police quoting the relevant crime number.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Alternative post offices in the area include Stiffkey and Burnham Market. Please visit www.postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder to check the opening hours and the services available.