Coastal town 'completely shocked' following post office robbery

A sense of shock remains in a coastal town following a robbery at its post office.

Businesses and residents in Wells have been left shaken by the incident on Thursday, September 1, which saw the town’s post office targeted by a man who was reported to have entered the building wielding a crowbar.

No one was hurt, but police said a substantial amount of cash had been taken from the premises.

Alan Loveridge, 56, of no fixed abode, has since been charged in connection with the robbery, as well as two other robberies in Suffolk.

Having initially stayed shut following the "traumatic" raid, the post office reopened on Monday.

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells, said the whole affair had come as a complete surprise to people across this usually-quiet town.

He added: "We don't expect something like this to happen in Wells. There has been shock and surprise around the town after the incident.

"We are very grateful no one was injured or suffered harm, but very disappointed it happened in Wells."

Shirley Golding, a customer assistant at toy shop Ele and Me - located just across the road from the post office - confessed she hadn't become aware of the robbery until an hour afterwards.

She said she had been left "completely shocked" upon discovering what had happened.

“I worked in banking for 38 years and was trained in what to do in those situations,” she added.

“It is such a traumatic experience; no one deserves to experience something like that.

“Something like this is a rare incident, but it does seem to be happening in a lot of rural places, and I guess everyone is vulnerable.”

Visiting Wells on Monday was Susie Freeman, from the nearby village of Wighton.

Her thoughts were very much with the robbery's victims.

“It is really sad," she said. "I had only been in there the day before [the robbery].

“I don't know the people who work there personally, but they are lovely, happy people and I hope it doesn't impact them or the service they offer.”

Alison Lanes, who has lived in Wells all her life, added: "I could not believe it when I found out. It is a real shock for Wells.

"Everybody hopes they are okay and that they don't close the post office because of this.”