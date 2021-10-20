Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
World War One commemorative statue stolen

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:37 PM October 20, 2021   
An example of the Unknown Tommy statue stolen from East Rudham, Norfolk

An example of the Unknown Tommy statue stolen from East Rudham, Norfolk - Credit: Norfolk Police

A statue commemorating the Unknown Tommy has been stolen from a roadside in Norfolk. 

The World War One statue was taken from the roadside in East Rudham between 7pm on Saturday, 16 October, and 8am on Sunday 17, October.

The metal statue of the Silent Soldier was made by the Royal British Legion.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

You can contact PC Kieth Kenny in OP Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/77691/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

