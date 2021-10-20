World War One commemorative statue stolen
Published: 4:37 PM October 20, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A statue commemorating the Unknown Tommy has been stolen from a roadside in Norfolk.
The World War One statue was taken from the roadside in East Rudham between 7pm on Saturday, 16 October, and 8am on Sunday 17, October.
The metal statue of the Silent Soldier was made by the Royal British Legion.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
You can contact PC Kieth Kenny in OP Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/77691/21.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Application for eight new Fakenham homes is scrapped
- 2 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
- 3 Fakenham's Salvation Army forms two new groups
- 4 Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk
- 5 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
- 6 Farm enjoying another bumper year for pumpkin picking
- 7 Why were barriers blocking these town centre benches?
- 8 950-home bid takes step forward after £7m developer contribution agreed
- 9 Popular beach wheelchairs to roll out across north Norfolk
- 10 Property labelled a 'carbuncle' served urgent works notice