‘It is just disappointing’ - Damage to building materials halts school’s plans for revamp

Headteacher of Fakenham Infant and Nursery School, Sarah Gallichan, said she was disappointed when she found the material at the Norwich Street school. Picture: Sarah Gallichan Archant

A headteacher has voiced her frustration after vandals damaged building materials intended for the renovation of outdoor space, halting the project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sixty slabs and tiles belonging to Fakenham Infant and Nursery School on Norwich Street were damaged over the weekend of Saturday, October 17 and 18. Picture: Fakenham Infant and Nursery School Sixty slabs and tiles belonging to Fakenham Infant and Nursery School on Norwich Street were damaged over the weekend of Saturday, October 17 and 18. Picture: Fakenham Infant and Nursery School

Sixty slabs and tiles belonging to Fakenham Infant and Nursery School, needed to make changes to an outdoor area, were damaged over the weekend of Saturday, October 17 and Sunday 18.

The materials were left by the school’s sheds, behind the building and a locked gate.

They were due to be installed at the Norwich Road school to help new year one pupils, who have missed six months of reception due to the pandemic.

Headteacher of the school, Sarah Gallichan, said outdoor learning and play allows children to develop as they start their time at school.

Fakenham Infant and Nursery School headteacher Sarah Gallichan was left disappointed after criminal damage to building materials have halted plans for the renovation. Picture: Ian Burt Fakenham Infant and Nursery School headteacher Sarah Gallichan was left disappointed after criminal damage to building materials have halted plans for the renovation. Picture: Ian Burt

The 45-year-old said the damage had put a “dampener” on the school, and further pressure on its finances.

“This damage makes things more difficult, the budget is very tight at the moment and this puts further stress on the school’s budget,” she said.

“I was really upset when I saw the damage because the class had been waiting for it.

“It is just disappointing and I’m saddened for the children and the staff who want to use that area all year round.”

What were 60 slabs was reduced to five, with others either chipped or smashed.

The school has ordered replacements and hopes it can continue with the project soon.

The development will allow the area to be used all year round without weather restrictions, and the goal had been to complete it by the end of half term.

Mrs Gallichan said the people behind the damage had not considered the school.

“I have no idea about the sort of person who would do something like this,” she said.

“I think it was somebody who hasn’t thought about the impact on the school.”

Police are appealing for information after the incident and want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Richard Dawson at Fakenham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/73744/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.