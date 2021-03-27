'Yellow heaven': Enjoy a trip down Norfolk's daffodil drive

Video

Published: 5:30 AM March 27, 2021

The owner of a Norfolk bed and breakfast said it has been amazing to share their ‘daffodil drive’ with the world.

The quarter-mile of 'yellow sunshine' is the spectacular view from the bed and breakfast owned by David Taylor, who planted the flowers for his husband Vance at Field View Farm at Colkirk, near Fakenham.

Last year they shared it with the world and since then have seen people from all over the country come and see the quarter-of-a-mile drive.

The beautiful drive lined with daffodils. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

“When it first appeared in the paper we had around 30 cars a day coming up to take photos,” Vance Taylor said.

“People from across the region would talk to us about it, we even had people from Scotland come to stay after being shown the article.

“It feels absolutely amazing, it was my husband who promised me this. I love it every year and for everyone else to see it and enjoy it, it gives me a sense of pleasure.”

The drive also helped their business, as after they reopened following the first lockdown, they found themself booked solid for 12-weeks straight.

The flowers were planted seven years ago, just a year after they moved to the area.

Dave and Vance Taylor on their beautiful drive lined with daffodils. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

“It is my favourite flower and my favourite time of year - new growth, sun shining and I have the drive to walk up every day and I just enjoy it,” Vance said.

The 1,500 bulbs that were originally planted now bloom to around 12,000 flowers according to Vance.

Normally appearing in early March, the daffodils light up the drive for around six weeks. They have also now planted 120 lavender bushes to take over for the summer months.

Dave and Vance Taylor on their beautiful drive lined with daffodils. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The couple, who married nine years ago, fear that with their bed and breakfast not opening again in May, visitors from outside Norfolk might miss out on seeing the drive in person this year. However, their holiday cottage is allowed to open in April and is already booked up until September.