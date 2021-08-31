'Truly wonderful to host live music again' - Deepdale festival to return

Published: 6:02 PM August 31, 2021

Deepdale festival returns for the first time since 2019. - Credit: Deepdale festival

Excitement is building ahead of the Deepdale festival's return for the first time since 2019.

The music festival, taking place between September 23 to 26 at the Deepdale Farm in Burnham Deepdale, is returning for its fourth outing and the team’s excitement is building.

Chris Haycock, the festival director, has put together the line-up and is looking forward to playing host.

“It will be truly wonderful to host live music again at Deepdale, and I can’t wait to introduce these fabulous artists from the UK music scene including Martin Simpson, 3 Daft Monkeys and Katherine Priddy,” he said

“The music industry has had a really tough couple of years, so it feels great to be able to support these hugely talented artists, and showcase their music to our lovely visitors. I can’t wait to be dancing in the Brick Barn again, it’s been too long.”

Artists appearing along the weekend include Little Red Kings, Katie Doherty & The Navigators, Kirsty Merryn & Ben Walker, Man The Lifeboats, The Drystones and The Goat Roper Rodeo Band.

The musicians are joined by a bar from Moongazer Ale and street food from local chefs. There will be star gazing, dance, yoga, massage and more. The full programme is available on the event's website.

Since Mr Haycock and Jason Borthwick took on the management of Deepdale Camping and Rooms in late 2016, they have developed not only Deepdale Festival, but also Deepdale Hygge and a series of Live Music Sundays.

The weekend will see a brick barn transformed into the main stage, an orchard become a folk stage and street performance venue and St Mary’s Church host special performances.

There are a few accommodation options available at Deepdale itself, including camping pitches and rooms.

There are also day tickets available for anyone staying locally who would like to enjoy the music. There’s the option of a ticket for all four days of the festival, for Saturday and Sunday or just Sunday.

The full programme and tickets are available on the festival website at www.deepdalefestival.co.uk