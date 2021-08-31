Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

'Truly wonderful to host live music again' - Deepdale festival to return

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:02 PM August 31, 2021   
Deepdale festival returns for the first time since 2019.

Deepdale festival returns for the first time since 2019. - Credit: Deepdale festival

Excitement is building ahead of the Deepdale festival's return for the first time since 2019.

The music festival, taking place between September 23 to 26 at the Deepdale Farm in Burnham Deepdale, is returning for its fourth outing and the team’s excitement is building.

Chris Haycock, the festival director, has put together the line-up and is looking forward to playing host.

“It will be truly wonderful to host live music again at Deepdale, and I can’t wait to introduce these fabulous artists from the UK music scene including Martin Simpson, 3 Daft Monkeys and Katherine Priddy,” he said

The music festival is returning for its fourth time and the team’s excitement is building.

The music festival is returning for its fourth time and the team’s excitement is building. - Credit: Deepdale Festival

“The music industry has had a really tough couple of years, so it feels great to be able to support these hugely talented artists, and showcase their music to our lovely visitors. I can’t wait to be dancing in the Brick Barn again, it’s been too long.”

You may also want to watch:

Artists appearing along the weekend include Little Red Kings, Katie Doherty & The Navigators, Kirsty Merryn & Ben Walker, Man The Lifeboats, The Drystones and The Goat Roper Rodeo Band.

The musicians are joined by a bar from Moongazer Ale and street food from local chefs. There will be star gazing, dance, yoga, massage and more. The full programme is available on the event's website.

Deepdale festival returns for the first time since 2019.

Deepdale festival returns for the first time since 2019. - Credit: Deepdale Festival

Most Read

  1. 1 Fakenham dad prepares to 'scoot' 55 miles for charity helping his daughter
  2. 2 E10 petrol at filling stations: What is it and can my car run on it?
  3. 3 From the quayside - Robert Smith talks tourism on the North Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Fakenham Figures - Fakenham's Father Christmas Nick Bird take our Q&A
  2. 5 Dogleg charters offers personal tours of Norfolk coast
  3. 6 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022
  4. 7 Back to school myth busting: What will new Covid measures actually involve?
  5. 8 Plans submitted that could see Fakenham shop turned into three homes
  6. 9 Historic Fakenham pub looking for new tenants to reopen it
  7. 10 Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light returns without Santa in 2021

Since Mr Haycock and Jason Borthwick took on the management of Deepdale Camping and Rooms in late 2016, they have developed not only Deepdale Festival, but also Deepdale Hygge and a series of Live Music Sundays. 

The weekend will see a brick barn transformed into the main stage, an orchard become a folk stage and street performance venue and St Mary’s Church host special performances.

There are a few accommodation options available at Deepdale itself, including camping pitches and rooms.

The music festival at the Deepdale Farm in Burnham Deepdale, is returning for its fourth time.

The music festival at the Deepdale Farm in Burnham Deepdale, is returning for its fourth time. - Credit: Deepdale Festival

There are also day tickets available for anyone staying locally who would like to enjoy the music. There’s the option of a ticket for all four days of the festival, for Saturday and Sunday or just Sunday.

The full programme and tickets are available on the festival website at www.deepdalefestival.co.uk

Brancaster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Luke (L) and Chrissie (R) Matthews at Northstowe.

Former Fakenham military brothers build careers in constructions

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Terry Hawes, from Hainford, was airlifted to hospital after suffering a major heart attack.

'Swift response' sees grandad on the mend after heart attack

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk Live

When the Red Arrows will fly over Norfolk AGAIN this week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Our reporter Aaron McMillan went down to Fakenham to ask people, where is your favourite place to eat in Norfolk?

Your say - Where is your favourite place to eat?

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon