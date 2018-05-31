'We were quite brave to do it' - shop owner speaks after six months of trade

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right).

It's been six months since their "dangerous" decision to open a shop on the high street. But what is it like running a shop in a market town?

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham.

Naomi Katze, 48, and her husband Alan moved to Norfolk in February 2017. After an array of different careers including organising festivals, selling jewellery and running a village shop, they decided to open the Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham in September 2019.

Mrs Katze said: "It is dangerous and we were quite brave to do it. But I think the fact that we are a unique business, we're not trying to compete with anyone, has made it a success so far."

However, the immediate dangers vanished upon opening. The 48-year old said: "It was bonkers. It was a very busy start, and trade was fantastic.

"There was a lot of excitement about our opening. There hasn't been anything like this in Fakenham, so it was an exciting time for us."

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products.

The deli serves freshly prepared food and sweet and savoury bakery treats. As well as local products, selling Norfolk cheeses, honey and alcohol, which gave them an edge on the four supermarkets in the town.

Mrs Katze said being on the high street had its advantages. She said: "There is still life here, you have an element of people just passing by. That is the beauty of being in the town because you have got people mooching about, they've gone to find a bank or whatever, so they'll find you."

However, Mrs Katze believes the town could do with a bit more 'love and support'.

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products.

She said people should carry on supporting the business in the town and events such as Christmas light switch on and the upcoming Fakenham Fayre.

Mrs Katze said: "There are people doing it, and we need to keep that momentum going. So the support is there, and I think it's because there are new people doing this, it's getting better."

Looking ahead, as the summer approaches, the deli is preparing for it to be even busier. With a new summer menu, becoming fully licensed and hoping to survive on the high street.