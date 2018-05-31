Search

Advanced search

'We were quite brave to do it' - shop owner speaks after six months of trade

PUBLISHED: 09:57 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 28 February 2020

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

Archant

It's been six months since their "dangerous" decision to open a shop on the high street. But what is it like running a shop in a market town?

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. ArchantThe Rainbow Deli in Fakenham. Picture. Archant

Naomi Katze, 48, and her husband Alan moved to Norfolk in February 2017. After an array of different careers including organising festivals, selling jewellery and running a village shop, they decided to open the Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham in September 2019.

Mrs Katze said: "It is dangerous and we were quite brave to do it. But I think the fact that we are a unique business, we're not trying to compete with anyone, has made it a success so far."

However, the immediate dangers vanished upon opening. The 48-year old said: "It was bonkers. It was a very busy start, and trade was fantastic.

"There was a lot of excitement about our opening. There hasn't been anything like this in Fakenham, so it was an exciting time for us."

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products. Picture. ArchantThe Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products. Picture. Archant

You may also want to watch:

The deli serves freshly prepared food and sweet and savoury bakery treats. As well as local products, selling Norfolk cheeses, honey and alcohol, which gave them an edge on the four supermarkets in the town.

Mrs Katze said being on the high street had its advantages. She said: "There is still life here, you have an element of people just passing by. That is the beauty of being in the town because you have got people mooching about, they've gone to find a bank or whatever, so they'll find you."

However, Mrs Katze believes the town could do with a bit more 'love and support'.

The Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products. Picture. ArchantThe Rainbow Deli in Fakenham sells loads of local products. Picture. Archant

She said people should carry on supporting the business in the town and events such as Christmas light switch on and the upcoming Fakenham Fayre.

Mrs Katze said: "There are people doing it, and we need to keep that momentum going. So the support is there, and I think it's because there are new people doing this, it's getting better."

Looking ahead, as the summer approaches, the deli is preparing for it to be even busier. With a new summer menu, becoming fully licensed and hoping to survive on the high street.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We can’t lose anything else, can we?’ - new owner steps in to save historic shop

Owner of Sew Sweets, Fay Dewing. Picture Archant

Plans for town’s new post office still unclear

The post office at Martin's on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, closed on January 20. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town first to trial new postal service

The post office at Martin's on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, closed on January 20. Picture: Archant

Thieves use forklift truck to steal three tonnes of metal worth £30,000 from businesses

Three tonnes of brass and steel along with a motorbike and £70 cash have been stolen from businesses in north Norfolk. Picture: Google Maps

Firm director’s devastation at £30,000 theft which saw culprits use forklift in getaway

One of Breckland Precision Engineering directors, Nigel Hendry. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘We can’t lose anything else, can we?’ - new owner steps in to save historic shop

Owner of Sew Sweets, Fay Dewing. Picture Archant

Plans for town’s new post office still unclear

The post office at Martin's on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, closed on January 20. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town first to trial new postal service

The post office at Martin's on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, closed on January 20. Picture: Archant

Thieves use forklift truck to steal three tonnes of metal worth £30,000 from businesses

Three tonnes of brass and steel along with a motorbike and £70 cash have been stolen from businesses in north Norfolk. Picture: Google Maps

Firm director’s devastation at £30,000 theft which saw culprits use forklift in getaway

One of Breckland Precision Engineering directors, Nigel Hendry. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Revamped walking trail on North Norfolk coast opened

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

‘We were quite brave to do it’ - shop owner speaks after six months of trade

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

Fewer people sleeping rough in Norwich - but numbers rise in rest of Norfolk

A homeless person sleeping rough on a bench outside Norwich City Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kayleigh’s first hair cut in 12 years will help Little Princesses

Kayleigh McKinnon, 29, a customer assistant at Fakenham pharmacy donated 17 inches of hair to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: Kayleigh McKinnon

Budding chef is teaching other uni students how to cook

Former Fakenham high school and sixth form college student Michael Viner is now studying at the University of York. Picture: Michael Viner
Drive 24