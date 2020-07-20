Search

Developer left ‘disappointed’ as site is vandalised for second time

PUBLISHED: 12:05 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 20 July 2020

Damage done to Pryde Homes construction site has left company director Mr Fox feeling disappointed. Picture: Jordan Fox

Archant

The director of a building company said his team has been left disappointed after a development site was vandalised for the second time.

Jordan Fox is the director of Pryde Homes, a construction company which builds houses across the region. Just before lockdown in March, it started work on eight homes on Clay Pit Lane in Fakenham.

Just before the team was put into lockdown, the site suffered some damage.

This was reported to Norfolk police, who confirmed they received a report of criminal damage between March 13 and March 16.

Police said that “an investigation established that all lines of enquiry had been exhausted, and the investigation closed.”

Then, on July 2, a few days before they started work again, Mr Fox was checking up on the site he said that £5,000 worth of damage had been done to the site, setting them back two to three weeks.

When he saw the site, Mr Fox, 26, from Lowestoft, said he felt “very disappointed.”

“With everything going on, and the struggles we are up against to get back on the building site, this was really not needed.

“We are not a big corporate company. So having this reoccurring vandalism is very disappointing.”

He believes the damage was done by someone who lives nearby.

“I have no evidence, but personally, I think it was done by someone who didn’t want the houses put up in the first place.

“We have never had this sort of problem before. We normally get on with the neighbours.

“I can’t imagine it being kids as there is a site up the road and they haven’t had any issues like this before.”

Mr Fox, who established Pryde Homes in 2015, believes the damage is “pointless and unnecessary as the houses are going to be constructed regardless.”

The developers now have bigger concerns, as the fears of repeat damages, along with fears around the safety of their workforce around the scaffolding on site, and if it’s tampered with.

“If people start messing with the scaffolding then it could cause serious harm and if not death”, he said.

The second case of vandalism has not been reported, but the site has installed secure fences to keep vandals out, as well as CCTV.

