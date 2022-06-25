The approximate outline of a dog walking and exercise field in North Barsham, near Fakenham. - Credit: Google

Dog owners could get a chance to walk and exercise their pets in a field outside Fakenham.

The plan, submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), would see the change of use of agricultural land in North Barsham.

The site has gated access off Green Way Road and would be enclosed with fences and hedges.

According to the proposal, the owners intend to set up a website for people to book hourly slots and create a small area for parking with a maximum of six cars.

A document supporting the application states that the need for walking dogs in a secure place in the countryside has increased since lockdown.

It also says there should be "little disturbance to neighbouring farmland".

The facility would be open everyday from 7am to 9pm, while dog waste would be collected and taken away by a licensed company.

A decision on the bid is expected by August 15.



