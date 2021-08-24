Dogleg charters offers personal tours of Norfolk coast

Published: 4:37 PM August 24, 2021

If you want to get even closer to Norfolk's coast and its wildlife, a new boat tour could be just the thing.

Dogleg Charters, owned and run by Ian Aitken from Hindolveston, offers private tours in Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs).

Leaving from Morston Quay, the 90-minute charter costs £250 and can take up to five guests to admire Norfolk oysters moored up in the creek, enjoy some seal-spotting and still make it out into the open sea and down to Wells.

The quay is close to Blakeney Point, which is internationally renowned as home to one of the UK’s largest grey and common seal colonies, as well as a whole host of birdlife.

Mr Aitken, a travel photographer by trade, has previously worked in Kenya leading photographic tours of the Ol Pejeta rhino sanctuary after a career as a commercial photographer is the skipper on each charter.

He said: “This part of the coastline is such a special place – of all the countries that I’ve lived in and travelled to, it’s one of my absolute favourites. I love being able to give people a snapshot of that with the RIB charters.”

“Because we can travel at higher speeds than other boats once out at sea, it’s a chance to see much more in less time – including Blakeney’s famous seals of course, as well as the amazing bird colonies that live on the Point like oystercatcher, tern and avocet.

“Entirely tailored to guest preferences, we can head down to Salthouse, up to Wells and into the harbour, or simply potter around the creek and Blakeney harbour.”

The charters have already proved to be extremely popular, with the boat being out most days at least once if not twice.

There has also been a range of groups using the charters, from sightseeing holidaymakers, families wanting to escape the crowds and a triathlete in training who wanted to get in some open water practice.

Trips run daily from now until October 31, it might even go beyond this date if they get unseasonably good weather. Departure times are subject to weather and tide times.

More information can be found on their website.