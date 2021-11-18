Video
Battered pigs-in-blankets anyone? Chippy's festive favourites are back
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A market town chippy is bringing back festive favourites including battered pigs-in-blankets - and will pledge a portion of every sale to local food banks.
Drifters Fish and Chips, in Fakenham, is once again set to unveil a madcap Christmas menu which sees the shop batter almost everything in sight.
It includes foot-long pigs-in-blankets, Christmas pudding and this year's new addition of stuffing balls.
The zany creations will be available from November 25.
This year, 25p from every sale will go directly to the Trussell Trust, which runs a network of food banks across the county.
This is Drifters' third year of fundraising, having previously donated to Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival.
Owner Andrew Felton hopes that, with coronavirus restrictions having eased, more customers will stop by for a battered feast and boost the amount raised for charity.
“Last year was difficult because of the lockdowns and the restrictions that were in place, and I think that had a knock-on effect on our fundraising,” said Mr Felton.
“We still managed to raise £262.50 for the Christmas tree festival, but I'm hoping we can beat it without restrictions being in place and with the added items on the menu."
Drifters will also be selling a chocolate orange cheesecake, although sadly - or happily, depending on your stance - this will not be battered.
"The line had to be drawn somewhere," joked Mr Felton.
The Oak Street restaurant also toyed with the idea of battering turkey burgers and brussels sprouts, but ultimately decided that stuffing balls were the best fit.
Mr Felton is also sponsoring the town's firefighters, pledging £2,000 amid their ongoing fundraising which includes a 'race to rescue Father Christmas'.
“It is just mainly for the community," he added.
"We are trying to reach out to them and try and help people as much as we can.
“I want to put the difficulties of last year to one side, plough on and hope for a better Christmas than last year."
Drifters Fish and Chips' battered goodies will be on sale from Thursday, November 25 until Christmas Eve.