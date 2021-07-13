From Facebook to market favourite - the rise of Drip Drop Bake Stop

Published: 11:39 AM July 13, 2021

The owner of a market bakery has thanked her customers across the county as she has gone from Facebook to a sell-out stall.

Sacha Beales owns Drip Drop Bake Stop which covers around seven markets in Norfolk. Last March, Mrs Beales was selling her cakes over social media from her home in Norwich, with dreams of owning her own cafe. 16-months later she is a market favourite, routinely selling out.

Her journey started in Fakenham, after holding her first stall at the flea market on Millers Walk at the start of August.

While grateful for all her customers, she says the market town will always hold a special place in her heart.

Sacha Beales (centre) owner of Drip Drop Bake Stop, along with the staff at the stall. - Credit: Tatyana Allenby

“Fakenham was my first market and my best market,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“The people are very loyal. I stood here in this market stall, all through winter and I sold out every single Thursday. All because I had the same customers every single week.

“Thank you to the people of Fakenham who showed me that I can do this.”

Drip Drop Bake Stop has a habit of selling out at markets across Norfolk. - Credit: Tatyana Allenby

The mum of two decided to take the leap into business after being encouraged by friends and family. She said she could not have achieved anything in the last 16 months without the support of her husband and children.

She was also involved with charity work, taking cakes from bakeries at the end of the day to families in need.

Some of the baked goods sold at Drip Drop Bake Stop. - Credit: Tatyana Allenby

The name was inspired by her 12-year-old son, who came up with it while on a caravan holiday. He told her to name it something catchy, and something to build a franchise on, which is her next plan.

“I want to become a franchise,” she said.

“Coming to the market has inspired me, it made me realise, I could start small and build it.

Some of the baked goods sold at Drip Drop Bake Stop. - Credit: Tatyana Allenby

“The first week I worked at the market I bought a second oven, the week after I went and bought another oven.

“Now I have eight ovens, one big refrigerator, deep freezers, and vans. All from August to now.”

The markets she visits include Aylsham, Swaffham, Sheringham and North Walsham. She now wants to bring a small shop to each location. With her flagship cafe being in Fakenham, where it all started.