Driver wants to inspire others after buying key workers McDonald's breakfast

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:27 PM February 18, 2021    Updated: 4:22 PM February 18, 2021
A critical care car drives out of the McDonalds car park.

The key workers driving away after saying thank you for their breakfast being paid for. - Credit: Norfolk Dash Cam

The owner of a Norfolk dashcam channel has shared footage of their good deed to try to encourage others to do something similar.

The person, who did not wish to be named, was handed the perfect opportunity to say thanks to two key workers when going through the McDonalds’ drive-through in Dereham.

They spotted two medics in the East Anglian Air Ambulance critical care car and dashed in front of them to pay for their breakfast.

“I've always wanted to buy the emergency service personnel breakfast or pay for some shopping but I've simply never been in the right place at the right time to do it,” they said.

“I did it as a way of showing my appreciation towards the work they do and the many lives they save every day. I was just hoping to put a smile on their faces.”

“I posted the video online to hopefully inspire others to do a good deed in a similar way.”

A rear window shot of the car

The driver shared footage of them paying for the key workers' breakfast to thank them for all their hard work through the pandemic. - Credit: Norfolk Dash Cam


