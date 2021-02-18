Video
Driver wants to inspire others after buying key workers McDonald's breakfast
- Credit: Norfolk Dash Cam
The owner of a Norfolk dashcam channel has shared footage of their good deed to try to encourage others to do something similar.
The person, who did not wish to be named, was handed the perfect opportunity to say thanks to two key workers when going through the McDonalds’ drive-through in Dereham.
They spotted two medics in the East Anglian Air Ambulance critical care car and dashed in front of them to pay for their breakfast.
“I've always wanted to buy the emergency service personnel breakfast or pay for some shopping but I've simply never been in the right place at the right time to do it,” they said.
“I did it as a way of showing my appreciation towards the work they do and the many lives they save every day. I was just hoping to put a smile on their faces.”
“I posted the video online to hopefully inspire others to do a good deed in a similar way.”
