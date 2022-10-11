Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Gallery

Drone images offer birds-eye view of new lifeboat station

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:20 PM October 11, 2022
New photos offer a bird's-eye view of the new RNLI lifeboat station which is set to open in Wells

New photos offer a bird's-eye view of the new RNLI lifeboat station which is set to open in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

Drone images have offered a stunning birds-eye view of the brand new lifeboat house in Wells. 

Mark Frary, who lives in Hempton, near Fakenham, took the photos on the north Norfolk coast on Sunday (October 9). 

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

The replacement station, which is yet to open, will house the incoming Shannon class lifeboat, Duke of Edinburgh, which arrived over the weekend.  

It received a hero's welcome on Saturday, with thousands of people lining the streets of Wells. 

The new RNLI lifeboat station (right) next to the old station in Wells

The new RNLI lifeboat station (left) next to the old station in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

The vessel is already being housed in the new station, which is just a stone's throw from the previous base. 

The first phase of the two-year project to build the new lifeboat station was completed back in May last year.

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

Phase two was due to be completed by autumn 2022, and is currently on schedule.

Although the new lifeboat station is not yet open to the public, further information on opportunities to see the lifeboat will be released in due course. 

The old RNLI lifeboat station in Wells

The old RNLI lifeboat station in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

The new RNLI lifeboat station (right) next to the old station in Wells

The new RNLI lifeboat station (right) next to the old station in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

The new RNLI lifeboat station (left) next to the old station in Wells

The new RNLI lifeboat station (left) next to the old station in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

The new RNLI lifeboat station (right) next to the old station in Wells

The new RNLI lifeboat station (left) next to the old station in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary


 

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

An artist's impression showing phase three of Holkham's Longlands redevelopment

Holkham unveils next phase of multi-million pound redevelopment

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The state-of-the-art Shannon class lifeboat named the Duke of Edinburgh will arrive at Wells Quay on Saturday 8 October

New North Norfolk lifeboat arrival date revealed

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Ian Brown, the curator at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre in Wicken Green, has blasted a potential thief after items

Museum curator in disbelief over 'outrageous' theft of rare items

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Ami Pollard, from Fakenham, pictured with her mum, Dawn Grinnell

Woman's tribute to mum who 'put everybody else before herself'

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon