Drone images offer birds-eye view of new lifeboat station

Gallery

New photos offer a bird's-eye view of the new RNLI lifeboat station which is set to open in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

Drone images have offered a stunning birds-eye view of the brand new lifeboat house in Wells.

Mark Frary, who lives in Hempton, near Fakenham, took the photos on the north Norfolk coast on Sunday (October 9).

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

The replacement station, which is yet to open, will house the incoming Shannon class lifeboat, Duke of Edinburgh, which arrived over the weekend.

It received a hero's welcome on Saturday, with thousands of people lining the streets of Wells.

The new RNLI lifeboat station (left) next to the old station in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

The vessel is already being housed in the new station, which is just a stone's throw from the previous base.

The first phase of the two-year project to build the new lifeboat station was completed back in May last year.

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

Phase two was due to be completed by autumn 2022, and is currently on schedule.

Although the new lifeboat station is not yet open to the public, further information on opportunities to see the lifeboat will be released in due course.

The old RNLI lifeboat station in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

The new RNLI lifeboat station (right) next to the old station in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

The new RNLI lifeboat station (left) next to the old station in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

New photos have showcased the modern RNLI lifeboat station - which is set to open in Wells soon - Credit: Mark Frary

The new RNLI lifeboat station (left) next to the old station in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary



