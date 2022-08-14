Gallery
Stunning drone shots capture high tide in Wells
- Credit: Mark Frary
Stunning photos have captured the high tides across Wells.
Local farmer Mark Frary went on a trip out on his boat on the morning of August 14, which normally involves his drone, allowing him to capture some incredible shots of the town.
After he anchored up in the main run to the outer harbour, giving him a fixed point, he was able to catch the high spring tide, also known as a marsh tide, covering the land.
Flood alerts had been issued along the north Norfolk coast due to high tides.
“I believe it was a 6.24-metre tide, it’s well over the marshes,” he said.
“There are some pictures of the east hills and salt marshes, you could see the paddle boarding guys absolutely love it.
“It also captures the outer harbour in all its glory.
Most Read
- 1 Historic market town pub up for sale
- 2 Village green set ablaze as temperatures soar
- 3 Stunning drone shots capture high tide in Wells
- 4 New figures show assaults make up more than a quarter of crimes in Fakenham
- 5 Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave
- 6 Drone pictures show of fire-scorched land in village
- 7 Plans for roundabout at accident blackspot could be lodged 'in next couple of months'
- 8 Flood alerts pass off peacefully along the north Norfolk coast
- 9 Food review: 'The paella at Bang In Wells is sunshine in a bowl'
- 10 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
“As everyone well knows, this is an ongoing hobby of mine but I’m happy to help to promote Wells, my home town.”