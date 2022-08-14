Stunning drone shots capture high tide in Wells

Gallery

Mark Frary went on a trip out on his boat on the morning of August 14 to capture photos of the high tide in Wells - Credit: Mark Frary

Stunning photos have captured the high tides across Wells.

Local farmer Mark Frary went on a trip out on his boat on the morning of August 14, which normally involves his drone, allowing him to capture some incredible shots of the town.

After he anchored up in the main run to the outer harbour, giving him a fixed point, he was able to catch the high spring tide, also known as a marsh tide, covering the land.

Flood alerts had been issued along the north Norfolk coast due to high tides.

“I believe it was a 6.24-metre tide, it’s well over the marshes,” he said.

“There are some pictures of the east hills and salt marshes, you could see the paddle boarding guys absolutely love it.

“It also captures the outer harbour in all its glory.

“As everyone well knows, this is an ongoing hobby of mine but I’m happy to help to promote Wells, my home town.”

