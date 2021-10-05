New town school to host recruitment event
- Credit: Google Maps
A new Fakenham school is hosting a recruitment event to find support staff.
The Duke of Lancaster school in Fakenham is hosting the recruitment event at the town’s community centre on October 7, between 2.30pm until 4.30pm, for support roles at the new free special school.
Lawrence Chapman, SENDAT CEO, will provide an overview of SENDAT, and Rob Speck, headteacher of the school, will give a talk about the school and the support roles which are currently available.
These roles include catering assistants, family support worker, head of kitchen, higher level teaching assistants, special teaching assistants and cleaners.
There will also be the opportunity to hear from Joy Kent, SENDAT HR manager, about how to apply for the advertised roles.
You may also want to watch:
The talks and presentations will be followed by a chance to ask questions and meet staff from the school.
Free tickets can be claimed here
Most Read
- 1 Burglar has short trip after stealing car and then crashing it
- 2 Mayor urges for repairs of 'carbuncle' building
- 3 New town school to host recruitment event
- 4 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide
- 5 Source of fire that gutted home's top floor is revealed
- 6 Artisan Christmas fair heading to Fakenham racecourse
- 7 MP 'delighted' after smashing marathon target
- 8 Town's much-loved posties come to the aid of men in distress
- 9 Fakenham businesses on how fuel situation has hit their trade
- 10 Fakenham council brings town and figures together for assembly