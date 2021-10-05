New town school to host recruitment event

Published: 8:06 AM October 5, 2021

A new Fakenham school is hosting a recruitment event to find support staff.

The Duke of Lancaster school in Fakenham is hosting the recruitment event at the town’s community centre on October 7, between 2.30pm until 4.30pm, for support roles at the new free special school.

Headteacher for the Duke of Lancaster school, Rob Speck, addressing people at the Fakenham Community Centre for the annual assembly. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Lawrence Chapman, SENDAT CEO, will provide an overview of SENDAT, and Rob Speck, headteacher of the school, will give a talk about the school and the support roles which are currently available.

These roles include catering assistants, family support worker, head of kitchen, higher level teaching assistants, special teaching assistants and cleaners.

There will also be the opportunity to hear from Joy Kent, SENDAT HR manager, about how to apply for the advertised roles.

Alex Mackay, Construction Director, R G Carter (left) shows Lawrence Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, SENDAT (centre) and Rob Speck, Head of School Designate, Duke of Lancaster - Credit: Thissaway

The talks and presentations will be followed by a chance to ask questions and meet staff from the school.

Free tickets can be claimed here