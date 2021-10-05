Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
New town school to host recruitment event

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:06 AM October 5, 2021   
Fakenham Community Centre on Oak Street.

Fakenham Community Centre on Oak Street.

A new Fakenham school is hosting a recruitment event to find support staff.

The Duke of Lancaster school in Fakenham is hosting the recruitment event at the town’s community centre on October 7, between 2.30pm until 4.30pm, for support roles at the new free special school.

Rob Speck, addressing people at the Fakenham Community Centre for the annual assembly. 

Headteacher for the Duke of Lancaster school, Rob Speck, addressing people at the Fakenham Community Centre for the annual assembly.

Lawrence Chapman, SENDAT CEO, will provide an overview of SENDAT, and Rob Speck, headteacher of the school, will give a talk about the school and the support roles which are currently available.

These roles include catering assistants, family support worker, head of kitchen, higher level teaching assistants, special teaching assistants and cleaners.

There will also be the opportunity to hear from Joy Kent, SENDAT HR manager, about how to apply for the advertised roles.

Alex Mackay shows Lawrence Chapman, and Rob Speck, Head of School Designate , Duke of Lancaster

Alex Mackay, Construction Director, R G Carter (left) shows Lawrence Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, SENDAT (centre) and Rob Speck, Head of School Designate, Duke of Lancaster

The talks and presentations will be followed by a chance to ask questions and meet staff from the school.

Free tickets can be claimed here

