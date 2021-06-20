Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Theatre review: Dulcie and Walter - A distinguished debut at the Maltings

Carla Phillips

Published: 2:45 PM June 20, 2021   
Dulcie and Water has premiered at the Wells Maltings - Credit: Contributed

A new play, new author and a brand new theatre season at Wells Maltings.

Dulcie and Walter, written by Catherine Herman, premiered at Wells Maltings on Friday, June 18.

Set on a Norfolk smallholding in 1970, elderly Dulcie and her husband Walter stagger through old age, determined to carry on despite physical handicaps, loneliness, fragility.

Muttering, chattering, bickering, concealed truths are gradually revealed when their great niece Mary visits. Their bleak, often rough exchanges reveal their concealed memories.

In speech resembling an approximation of Norfolk dialect, we are gently introduced to their ways of coping with long life and long suffering.

The flow of humour, gossip, keen domestic observations of ‘humdrum’ lives reveals the genuine intelligent humanity of its author.

The playwright Catherine Herman also plays the lead role of Dulcie.

What a distinguished debut! David Redgrave, playing Walter, and Rachael Cummins (great niece Mary) are also fine.

Directed by Dawn Finnerty, fEAST Company has, once again, come up with the goods. Music, costumes, set are fine. This production is currently touring Norfolk and will be in a venue somewhere near you. Covid requirements are observed- try and see this play if you can.
 -Carla Phillips

Theatre
