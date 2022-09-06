Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Gallery

Revamped coastal lookout point unveiled in special ceremony

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:49 PM September 6, 2022
Station manager Tony Goddard welcomes Pete Stanbridge, deputy station manager, at the new Wells National Coastwatch lookout

Station manager Tony Goddard welcomes Pete Stanbridge, deputy station manager, at the new Wells National Coastwatch lookout - Credit: David Butcher

Volunteers can now keep a watchful eye on Norfolk's coastline from their newly-revamped lookout station. 

National Coastwatch's much-improved lookout point in Beach Road, Wells, was unveiled for the first time on Saturday, September 3. 

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, speaks at the opening of Wells' revamped National Coastwatch lookout station

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, speaks at the opening of Wells' revamped National Coastwatch lookout station - Credit: David Butcher

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, officially opened the base during a special ceremony attended by Clive Pouncey, chairman of the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI), Linda Lawrence, NCI head of operations, and trustee Chris Aps.  

They were joined by Tony Goddard, National Coastwatch station manager for Wells.

Tony Goddard, station manager, demonstrates CCTV at the newly-revamped National Coastwatch station in Wells

Tony Goddard, station manager, demonstrates CCTV at the newly-revamped National Coastwatch station in Wells - Credit: David Butcher

Mr Goddard and three fellow volunteers have been responsible for an extensive programme of work, which included stripping down old wooden cladding which had fallen into disrepair. 

They added a new roof, brought washroom facilities up to date, added a hot water system and improved or serviced the interior electronics.

In all, the refurbishment project came to a cost of around £40,000. 

 

The revamped National Coastwatch lookout point in Wells

The revamped National Coastwatch lookout point in Wells - Credit: David Butcher

Clive Pouncey, chairman of the National Coastwatch Institution

Clive Pouncey, chairman of the National Coastwatch Institution - Credit: David Butcher

Linda Lawrence, National Coastwatch head of operations, with trustee Chris Aps at the revamped Wells lookout station

Linda Lawrence, National Coastwatch head of operations, with trustee Chris Aps at the revamped Wells lookout station - Credit: David Butcher

Deputy manager Peter Stanbridge at Wells' National Coastwatch lookout point

Deputy manager Peter Stanbridge at Wells' National Coastwatch lookout point - Credit: David Butcher

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

Tony Goddard, National Coastwatch station manager for Wells, in the newly-revamped lookout point

Revamped lookout point set to open on north Norfolk coast

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
An arrest has been made after a man armed with a crowbar stole cash from a post office in Wells

Man armed with crowbar steals cash from north Norfolk post office

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Two caravans appeared on the field next to Fakenham Sports Centre on Trap Lane

Majority of travellers' caravans leave field near sports centre

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham, with the old-fashioned style jars of sweet favourites. P

Shop owner vows to continue uniform payment plan

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon