Revamped coastal lookout point unveiled in special ceremony

Volunteers can now keep a watchful eye on Norfolk's coastline from their newly-revamped lookout station.

National Coastwatch's much-improved lookout point in Beach Road, Wells, was unveiled for the first time on Saturday, September 3.

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, officially opened the base during a special ceremony attended by Clive Pouncey, chairman of the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI), Linda Lawrence, NCI head of operations, and trustee Chris Aps.

They were joined by Tony Goddard, National Coastwatch station manager for Wells.

Mr Goddard and three fellow volunteers have been responsible for an extensive programme of work, which included stripping down old wooden cladding which had fallen into disrepair.

They added a new roof, brought washroom facilities up to date, added a hot water system and improved or serviced the interior electronics.

In all, the refurbishment project came to a cost of around £40,000.

