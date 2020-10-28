‘The town is doing exceptionally well’ - 111-year-old butcher’s shop is feeling lockdown love

Butcher Arthur Howell has received and award for his butchers and Deli in Wells. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

A butcher whose shop has been serving north Norfolk for over 100 years has said people in his seaside town have been doing “exceptionally well” to support their local community and businesses.

Traders in Wells have condemed plans for a Co-op supermarket store to be built in the town. Pictured is the Arthur Howell Butchers on Staithe Street. Picture: Ian Burt Traders in Wells have condemed plans for a Co-op supermarket store to be built in the town. Pictured is the Arthur Howell Butchers on Staithe Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Arthur Howell, who runs Arthur Howell Butchers, says trade has been steady in the town, seeing a smooth increase since lockdown.

He said: “We mustn’t grumble, trade has been very good to us and the town is doing exceptionally well.

“I think everyone is trying their hardest to do what they can, we’re getting people coming in the shops, everyone about here is delivering to everyone individually.”

Butcher Arthur Howell Butcher Arthur Howell

The shop, which also has a branch in Burnham Market and a smokehouse in Binham, has been run by four generations of the Howell family, with Arthur sharing his name with his great grandfather, who set up the business in Binham in 1889.

Mr Howell backed this paper’s Shop Local campaign, but was keen to point out that people should be shopping local all the time not just during the pandemic.

He added: “It’s always a good time to go to your local shop, it always is, but at the moment it could even be better.

“I would say that your local shops are there and tell people to come into the street and enjoy yourself, have a look at all the shops, you’ll see a very varied amount of things.

“There is far more variety if you go into the high street.”

Mr Howell also pointed out that by shopping locally customers also support local farms and other businesses that supply the stores.

This is backed up by research by the Centre for Local Economic Strategies, which found that for every £1 spent at an independent business 63p ends up back in the local economy compared to only 5p spent at a national or international retailer.

Mr Howell added that while most items were selling well, the people of Wells have been particularly keen on sausages during lockdown: “Our best sellers are always our sausages and our beef from Howell at Bintree, we go out and have a look at the cattle ourselves and decide exactly what we want.

“We’ve already ran out once so I’ve now sorted out another lot, they’re exceptionally nice, lovely little cattle.”