Headteacher says positive inspection grade 'testament' to staff

Alderman Peel Senior Leadership Team and students celebrating after they were awarded a 'Good' mark following its Ofsted inspection - Credit: James Wayland

An academy’s headteacher is beaming with pride after his school's positive rating following its latest inspection.

Alderman Peel High School was rated good in its overall effectiveness following its Ofsted inspection on April 20 and 21.

However, in some areas, the Wells high school was providing outstanding work, such as the personal development for its students with staff who “help pupils to feel safe, grow in confidence and become more independent”.

Alderman Peel High School in Wells - Credit: IAN BURT

The school, which is part of the Wensum Trust, was also rated good for its quality of education, behaviour, attitudes, leadership and management.

However, it is the outstanding ratings that have made headteacher, Alastair Ogle, particularly proud.

“This report is a testament to the commitment and dedication of all our teachers and staff who work every day, building positive relationships, to provide exceptional levels of care and support to meet the needs of all of our pupils,” he said.

Alastair Ogle, principal at Alderman Peel High School. Picture: Neil Hunt Photography - Credit: Archant

“Our personal development framework builds in all the factors young people need to be positive, ambitious, ready for their lives after school and be able to contribute to the community in whatever way that may be.”

To support the personal development framework the school have created a subject called ‘self and society’, which students study every two weeks, incorporating a range of subjects - from relationship and sex education to social moral spiritual and cultural education.

The report also praised the school in a number of areas - such as the pupils’ politeness and being well-mannered, and the school's focus on students' personal development.

CEO of The Wensum Trust, Daniel Thrower - Credit: Wensum Trust

CEO of The Wensum Trust, Daniel Thrower, said: “ I am particularly proud of the outstanding rating for personal development which underpins our vision at The Wensum Trust to help every child develop into high achieving, confident, healthy and resilient members of the family and wider community; creating a pathway to support their career aspirations, independence and contribution to society.

“I would like to thank everyone for the work they continue to do every day to make Alderman Peel a school the whole community can be proud of.”