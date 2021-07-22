Primary school hosting 'Sharkitude' festival for leavers

Published: 11:28 AM July 22, 2021

Astley Primary school, in Briston, are hosting an end of year festival for their graduating year 6 pupils.

The pupils will make the jump to high school this September and to celebrate their time at the school are being treated to ‘Sharkitude’, a two-day leavers festival on July 19 and 20, which includes a sleepover at the school.

It will feature an array of activities, including T-shirt tye-dying, slip and slide, glitter bar, silent disco and a paint run.

Year 6 teacher, Miss Le Rose. - Credit: Astley Primary School

It will also feature a cinema screening of their performance of Bugsy Malone.

All events and the performance have been organised by Year 6 teacher, Miss Le Rose.

“This year has seen some challenges, one of which was missing a residential trip to France due to restrictions,” she said.

“But these children have been amazing and we are so grateful to be able to offer them this camping festival and a movie version of their play as a final goodbye before high school.”