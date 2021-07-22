Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Primary school hosting 'Sharkitude' festival for leavers

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:28 AM July 22, 2021   
Astley Primary school in Briston said they have seen 86 pupils every day from all year groups.

Astley Primary school, in Briston, are hosting an end of year festival for their graduating year 6 pupils.

Astley Primary School is hosting an end of year festival for their graduating year 6 pupils.

The pupils will make the jump to high school this September and to celebrate their time at the school are being treated to ‘Sharkitude’, a two-day leavers festival on July 19 and 20, which includes a sleepover at the school.

It will feature an array of activities, including T-shirt tye-dying, slip and slide, glitter bar, silent disco and a paint run.

Year 6 teacher, Miss Le Rose

It will also feature a cinema screening of their performance of Bugsy Malone.

All events and the performance have been organised by Year 6 teacher, Miss Le Rose.

“This year has seen some challenges, one of which was missing a residential trip to France due to restrictions,” she said.

“But these children have been amazing and we are so grateful to be able to offer them this camping festival and a movie version of their play as a final goodbye before high school.”

