Primary school hosting 'Sharkitude' festival for leavers
Astley Primary School is hosting an end of year festival for their graduating year 6 pupils.
The pupils will make the jump to high school this September and to celebrate their time at the school are being treated to ‘Sharkitude’, a two-day leavers festival on July 19 and 20, which includes a sleepover at the school.
It will feature an array of activities, including T-shirt tye-dying, slip and slide, glitter bar, silent disco and a paint run.
It will also feature a cinema screening of their performance of Bugsy Malone.
All events and the performance have been organised by Year 6 teacher, Miss Le Rose.
“This year has seen some challenges, one of which was missing a residential trip to France due to restrictions,” she said.
“But these children have been amazing and we are so grateful to be able to offer them this camping festival and a movie version of their play as a final goodbye before high school.”
