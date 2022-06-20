School's new classroom unveiled following £100,000 fundraiser

Jane Skeet, treasurer for The Friends of Burnham Market Primary School, with the new building she helped to fund - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A school's new classroom has been unveiled following a tireless fundraising effort.

The building, which is separate from the main learning areas, was opened at Burnham Market Primary School on Friday (June 17).

Jane Skeet, treasurer for The Friends of Burnham Market Primary School, with year six pupils Jake Skeet (right) and Archie Britton (left) - Credit: Aaron McMillan

At an official ceremony, year six pupils Jake Skeet and Archie Britton had the honour of cutting the ribbon.

It comes after months of hard work from the friends of the school, who managed to raise £100,000.

Among those to play a key role was Jane Skeet, treasurer for the friends, who wrote to countless groups to try and secure the required funds.

The new building at Burnham Market Primary School - Credit: Aaron McMillan

She was praised at the opening for her work throughout the pandemic to turn the project into a reality.

A clearly delighted Mrs Skeet said: "I’m super proud and relieved.

“I’m just pleased that the children are now going to be able to use it and I just know they are going to get so much out of it.

The quiet area inside the new building at Burnham Market Primary School - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“There were lots of times when I thought there was no way, especially as a lot of the fundraising went on during Covid. I couldn't call on people to help because we couldn’t get together.”

The first funding for the scheme came from the nearby Tuscan Farm Shop, before donations also came in from the Holkham Estate, The Harold Moorhouse Charity and many more.

Specialist builders Grocott and Murfit also made a significant contribution by managing the project, as well as securing materials for a reduced fee thanks to its Building Norfolk community support programme.

The learning area inside the new building at Burnham Market Primary School - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The finished product is a single large room divided into three areas: a quiet space, a classroom and a kitchen.

It has been named after Rosalie Monbiot, who was described as a true pillar of the community following her death earlier this year.

Daniel Thrower, CEO of The Wensum Trust, which manages the school, added: "The creation of this new learning environment echoes everything we are aiming to achieve, with mental health and wellbeing the foundation of all we do.

(From left to right) Daniel Thrower, CEO of The Wensum Trust, Julia Norman acting head teacher, and Jane Skeet, treasurer for The Friends of Burnham Market Primary School - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I would like to congratulate all those who have been involved in providing such a wonderful space for our children."

There are now plans to create a sensory garden around the building, while Mrs Skeet is fundraising for a defibrillator which the wider community would be able to access.