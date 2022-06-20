Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Education

School's new classroom unveiled following £100,000 fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:07 PM June 20, 2022
Jane Skeet, treasurer for The Friends of Burnham Market Primary School,

Jane Skeet, treasurer for The Friends of Burnham Market Primary School, with the new building she helped to fund - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A school's new classroom has been unveiled following a tireless fundraising effort.

The building, which is separate from the main learning areas, was opened at Burnham Market Primary School on Friday (June 17). 

Jane Skeet, treasurer for The Friends of Burnham Market Primary School, with year six pupils

Jane Skeet, treasurer for The Friends of Burnham Market Primary School, with year six pupils Jake Skeet (right) and Archie Britton (left) - Credit: Aaron McMillan

At an official ceremony, year six pupils Jake Skeet and Archie Britton had the honour of cutting the ribbon. 

It comes after months of hard work from the friends of the school, who managed to raise £100,000.

Among those to play a key role was Jane Skeet, treasurer for the friends, who wrote to countless groups to try and secure the required funds.

The new building at Burnham Market Primary School

The new building at Burnham Market Primary School - Credit: Aaron McMillan

She was praised at the opening for her work throughout the pandemic to turn the project into a reality.

A clearly delighted Mrs Skeet said: "I’m super proud and relieved.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crowds flock to annual riverside day in Fakenham
  2. 2 Fisherman could close business after society rejects membership bids
  3. 3 Have you visited Norfolk's magical new fairy garden?
  1. 4 Hundreds descend on Wells as heatwave hits the coast
  2. 5 Wells roads to close for charity quadrathlon challenge
  3. 6 ‘Love you forever’ - Your tributes in memory of loved ones on Father's Day
  4. 7 Norfolk Superhero Challenge returns following pandemic
  5. 8 'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit
  6. 9 Main road to have temporary 30mph speed limit during triathlon
  7. 10 Crowds expected to pour in for duck and raft races at riverside day

“I’m just pleased that the children are now going to be able to use it and I just know they are going to get so much out of it.

The quiet area inside the new building at Burnham Market Primary School

The quiet area inside the new building at Burnham Market Primary School - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“There were lots of times when I thought there was no way, especially as a lot of the fundraising went on during Covid. I couldn't call on people to help because we couldn’t get together.”

The first funding for the scheme came from the nearby Tuscan Farm Shop, before donations also came in from the Holkham Estate, The Harold Moorhouse Charity and many more.

Specialist builders Grocott and Murfit also made a significant contribution by managing the project, as well as securing materials for a reduced fee thanks to its Building Norfolk community support programme. 

The learning area inside the new building at Burnham Market Primary School

The learning area inside the new building at Burnham Market Primary School - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The finished product is a single large room divided into three areas: a quiet space, a classroom and a kitchen. 

It has been named after Rosalie Monbiot, who was described as a true pillar of the community following her death earlier this year.

Daniel Thrower, CEO of The Wensum Trust, which manages the school, added: "The creation of this new learning environment echoes everything we are aiming to achieve, with mental health and wellbeing the foundation of all we do.

Daniel Thrower, CEO of The Wensum Trust, Julia Norman acting head teacher, and Jane Skeet

(From left to right) Daniel Thrower, CEO of The Wensum Trust, Julia Norman acting head teacher, and Jane Skeet, treasurer for The Friends of Burnham Market Primary School - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I would like to congratulate all those who have been involved in providing such a wonderful space for our children."

There are now plans to create a sensory garden around the building, while Mrs Skeet is fundraising for a defibrillator which the wider community would be able to access.

The kitchen area inside the new building at Burnham Market Primary School

The kitchen area inside the new building at Burnham Market Primary School - Credit: Aaron McMillan

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Derek Hill started a Gofundme page for his 17-year-old employee Boston after his two motorbikes were stolen

Stolen motorbikes still under investigation as first bike is replaced

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Nick Bird outside Bailey Bird & Warren's new branch along Station Road in Wells.

Wells estate agents hopes to sell to local buyers

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Fakenham sign found on Norwich Street in the town.

New survey launched to gauge support for swimming pool

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Paul Bailey, from Binham, has donned his high-vis and is currently out on the A148 near Fakenham to clean up

Proud Paul finishes mammoth three month litter pick along A148

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon