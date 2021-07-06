Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Education

New Fakenham school on schedule as 'topping out' held

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:40 PM July 6, 2021   
staff join together for topping out ceremony;

(From left) Steve Hicks, Lead Projects Officer, Children’s Services, Norfolk County Council, Rob Speck, Head Teacher, Duke of Lancaster School, Lawrence Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, SENDAT, Gill Foorste, Lady Mayor of Fakenham, James Carter, RG Carter, Cllr John Fisher, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Norfolk County Council, Sarah Tough, Executive Director for Children’s Services, Norfolk County Council join together on the Duke Of Lancaster roof for the 'topping out' ceremony. - Credit: R G Carter

The development of a new specialist school in Fakenham is on schedule as it celebrated a significant milestone in its construction.

Local councillors, members of SENDAT and R G Carter united on the roof of the Duke Of Lancaster to pour beer on it, the builders' rite traditionally carried out when the last beam (or its equivalent) is placed atop a structure during its construction.

Lawrence Chapman, chief executive of the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Academies Trust (SENDAT) joined newly-appointed headteacher, Robert Speck, representatives from R G Carter, designers of the building NPS, local councillors and mayor of Fakenham, Gilly Foortse to pour local Barsham Topper beer to mark the occasion.

RG Carter staff and guests celebrate the Topping Out ceremony on the roof of the Duke of Lancaster school, Fakenham.

RG Carter staff and guests celebrate the Topping Out ceremony on the roof of the Duke of Lancaster school, Fakenham. - Credit: R G Carter

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Chapman, said: “It is fantastic to see the progress of the build. We have been delighted by the welcome in the community and the response from prospective parents."

Built by local construction firm R G Carter, the school is part of Norfolk County Council’s plan to transform special educational needs in Norfolk, address the ever-increasing demand for specialist teaching and help reduce travel times for students who require support.

You may also want to watch:

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Theo Harrison from Alderman Peel High School will has his art, Pots and Vessels, feature at the Royal Academy this summer.

Wells student has art selected for Royal Academy show

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Beverly Rogers, the front-of-house manager of the Rose and Crown Harpley (right) with the pub's Landlady, Alice Darlow (left)

Pub to reopen after being hit by tumble dryer fire

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Lorraine Potter, manager of the Salvation Army’s furniture shop is asking people not to leave items outside the shop

Charity shop manager in plea for fly-tipping at store to stop

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Chris Richmond was a finalist in the 'top national driver' category of the UK Bus Awards in 2015.

'Nowhere else loike ut' - Bus driver shares love for Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus