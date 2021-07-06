New Fakenham school on schedule as 'topping out' held

Published: 2:40 PM July 6, 2021

(From left) Steve Hicks, Lead Projects Officer, Children’s Services, Norfolk County Council, Rob Speck, Head Teacher, Duke of Lancaster School, Lawrence Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, SENDAT, Gill Foorste, Lady Mayor of Fakenham, James Carter, RG Carter, Cllr John Fisher, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Norfolk County Council, Sarah Tough, Executive Director for Children’s Services, Norfolk County Council join together on the Duke Of Lancaster roof for the 'topping out' ceremony. - Credit: R G Carter

The development of a new specialist school in Fakenham is on schedule as it celebrated a significant milestone in its construction.

Local councillors, members of SENDAT and R G Carter united on the roof of the Duke Of Lancaster to pour beer on it, the builders' rite traditionally carried out when the last beam (or its equivalent) is placed atop a structure during its construction.

Lawrence Chapman, chief executive of the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Academies Trust (SENDAT) joined newly-appointed headteacher, Robert Speck, representatives from R G Carter, designers of the building NPS, local councillors and mayor of Fakenham, Gilly Foortse to pour local Barsham Topper beer to mark the occasion.

RG Carter staff and guests celebrate the Topping Out ceremony on the roof of the Duke of Lancaster school, Fakenham. - Credit: R G Carter

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Chapman, said: “It is fantastic to see the progress of the build. We have been delighted by the welcome in the community and the response from prospective parents."

Built by local construction firm R G Carter, the school is part of Norfolk County Council’s plan to transform special educational needs in Norfolk, address the ever-increasing demand for specialist teaching and help reduce travel times for students who require support.