Norfolk MP celebrates success of two young entrepreneurs

MP Duncan Baker chats with Alderman Peel students, Annabelle Platt and Lily Rimmer. - Credit: The Wensum Trust

The work of two Wells students who placed second in a national competition has been celebrated by their MP.

Alderman Peel High School students, Lily Rimmer and Annabelle Platt, reached the final of the Amazon Longitude Explorer Prize over the summer.

Alastair Ogle, Principal at Alderman Peel High School (left) and MP Duncan Baker (right) hand over the trophy to Annabelle Platt and Lily Rimmer. - Credit: The Wensum Trust

They made it with their invention of a wearable Bluetooth device that measures air pollution in a user's local area, and won £5,000 for their school in the process.

After reading about Lily and Annabelle's success, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker asked to meet the two entrepreneurs and, last month, he attended a prizegiving event at the school.

The year 8 students were each awarded a glass trophy, a journal, a pair of Beats headphones and a VR headset.

Mr Baker said: "It's amazing to see year 8 pupils put so much energy and creativity into a project.

"The depth of detail Lily and Annabelle produced was just incredible - from the creation of the idea, right through to product design, testing, modelling and marketing."