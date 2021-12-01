Norfolk MP celebrates success of two young entrepreneurs
- Credit: The Wensum Trust
The work of two Wells students who placed second in a national competition has been celebrated by their MP.
Alderman Peel High School students, Lily Rimmer and Annabelle Platt, reached the final of the Amazon Longitude Explorer Prize over the summer.
They made it with their invention of a wearable Bluetooth device that measures air pollution in a user's local area, and won £5,000 for their school in the process.
After reading about Lily and Annabelle's success, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker asked to meet the two entrepreneurs and, last month, he attended a prizegiving event at the school.
The year 8 students were each awarded a glass trophy, a journal, a pair of Beats headphones and a VR headset.
Mr Baker said: "It's amazing to see year 8 pupils put so much energy and creativity into a project.
"The depth of detail Lily and Annabelle produced was just incredible - from the creation of the idea, right through to product design, testing, modelling and marketing."
Most Read
- 1 Fakenham families in need of support from Toys & Tins appeal increases
- 2 Fakenham pub saves the day after town's switch on cancelled
- 3 How this north Norfolk cargo ship evaded the Nazis
- 4 'Best one to date' - Tide festival looks ahead to event
- 5 How town's new lifeboat station will also help protect wildlife
- 6 Pensthorpe offering 'wild' run for fundraiser
- 7 Waitrose and Halfords recall items over health and safety concerns
- 8 Warning issued over fake Omicron variant test scam
- 9 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
- 10 Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching assistant's death