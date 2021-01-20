Electrical store helps school's computer appeal
A sales assistant for a town’s electrical store has provided vital help to a school’s appeal for computers.
Jade Harvey, from Fakenham, works at Hughes and helped donate two Chromebooks on January 13 and promote a gofundme page to fund a further three laptops for Fakenham Junior School.
Mrs Harvey, whose son Max goes to the school, wanted to help out after they launched an appeal to supply devices for pupils learning at home during the lockdown.
Knowing there might be a wait for delivery, she got on the phone to her area manager and told him about the appeal. The next morning, he was in the car heading to Ipswich to collect the Chromebooks.
“My son is lucky to have a Chromebook, but the thought of another child not having one and falling behind is upsetting,” she said.
Hughes on Norwich Street are also supplying three new laptops to them on a deal rate.
A spokesperson for Hughes said: "We have been in Fakenham for decades and we ourself as part of the local community and is pleased to help when opportunities like this arise."
