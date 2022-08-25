Rain fails to dampen Fakenham students' spirits on GCSE results day
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
Despite horrendous weather, students at Fakenham Academy were feeling anything but gloomy as they picked up their GCSE results.
This year's cohort was the first to sit traditional exams since 2019 due to coronavirus restrictions.
Now, pupils are looking ahead to their next chapter - whether it entails a short trip to sixth form or moves further afield to colleges across Norfolk.
Gavin Green, headteacher at the school, said results had "significantly improved" compared to 2019.
He added: "We wish our year 11 pupils all the best for the future.
"We are incredibly proud of your achievements, despite all the challenges you have faced during the Covid years. Your hard work and determination have enabled the year group to attain fantastic grades."
One of those looking ahead to sixth form is Jack West.
The local lad achieved a host of top grades in his subjects, including 9s in computer science and further maths.
“I'm very pleased with my results,” he said.
“I think it was thanks to a lot of revision. I already had good knowledge of the subjects from the school year, plus I really enjoy them.”
Gemma Reed, also from Fakenham, had two reasons to celebrate.
Not only did she get into the College of West Anglia for a hairdressing course, but also won herself a new laptop as part of the school's 'passport to prom'.
The initiative saw students awarded stamps for attending revision sessions, and Gemma scooped the top prize.
"I was dreading coming in today because I didn't know what to expect," she said. "I thought I did well but didn’t want to jinx myself."
Alex Gasson was another picture of delight after passing all her subjects - despite missing an exam.
"I’m really relieved, to be honest," she added. "I was so worried because I missed an exam with Covid and felt I would have failed - but I didn't!"
There were plenty of smiles at Reepham High School, too, with headteacher Tim Gibbs revealing the results were "incredible pleasing".
He added: "We wish those leaving us all the best in everything they do, and look forward to welcoming back those studying their A-levels at Reepham College.
"The departing year group have been a pleasure to work with."