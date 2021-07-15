Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
High school remains open despite confirmed Covid case

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:37 PM July 15, 2021   
Fakenham Academy. Photo: Fakenham Academy

Fakenham Academy has said it will remain open despite a confirmed case of Covid within the school.

In a letter to parents, Richard Allen Evans, principal of the school, said they had been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case.

They did not confirm in the letter whether it was a teacher or pupil who had contracted the virus. But the small number of children who have been in close contact with them must now stay home for 10 days.

Mr Allen Evans said: “We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

