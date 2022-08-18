Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Plenty of smiles as Fakenham students collect A-level results

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:07 PM August 18, 2022
A group of friends pictured after collecting their A-level results at Fakenham Sixth Form

The wait was finally over as students from Fakenham Academy Sixth Form picked up their A-level results. 

There were plenty of smiles on Thursday morning after teenagers joined friends in college to open those all-important envelopes. 

There were plenty of smiles on A-level results day at Fakenham Sixth Form

It marks the first year since 2019 that grades have been based on exams, rather than teacher assessments, after two years of cancellations due to coronavirus. 

Fakenham Academy said it's post-16 results had been "really pleasing", although is it yet to provide a percentage of A* to C grades.

Gavin Green, the headteacher, said: "After a number of years of uncertainty with Covid, we would like to congratulate all our year 13 pupils on their A-level and BTEC results.

A delighted family on A-level results day at Fakenham Sixth Form

"Students receiving their results today have virtually all received placements at their chosen university or gained their chosen apprenticeship. This includes places at the very top universities and with local employers. 

"We are extremely proud of their determination over the past two years and wish them all the best moving forward. 

"Results overall are really pleasing, recognising the hard work of students and staff over this most challenging of times."

