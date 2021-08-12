Early start as Fakenham Academy students collect GCSE results

Published: 1:24 PM August 12, 2021

Year 11 students at Fakenham Academy are making plans for the future after receiving their GCSE results.

The students, who have seen their education hugely disrupted with the pandemic, had their results based on teacher assessment rather than the traditional exam format.

A queue of teenagers formed before 9am to find out how they got on.

Students queue up to collect their results at Fakenham Academy. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

One of the students was 16-year-old Freddie Vassallo, from Fakenham, who was delighted that he passed all his subjects, including a grade 8 in maths.

16-year-old Freddie Vassallo, from Fakenham, who was delighted that he passed all his subjects. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

He said: “I’m very happy about it because I got the grades I wanted and you cannot be sad about that.”

He will now go to the College of West Anglia with hopes to join the police force.

Ella Newstead, from West Raynham, was pleasantly surprised with her results. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Another student, Ella Newstead, from West Raynham, was pleasantly surprised with her results, which included an 8 in art.

“It’s really good, I didn’t think I would pass maths or physics, I didn’t do well in my mocks so I was nervous about them,” she said. The 16-year old is now going to the academy’s sixth form.

Ethan Obeney from Fakenham passed all his subjects. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Ethan Obeney from Fakenham passed all his subjects, with fives across the board. The 16-year-old was delighted, and will now move on to the College of West Anglia to study art.

“I’m quite happy, I knew I wouldn’t do the best as I suffer from dyslexia, but with all I put in, I’m so glad,” he said.

Harriet Baldock, from Fakenham, also secured passes across her subjects. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Harriet Baldock also secured passes across her subjects, including a grade 7 in geography.

The student from Fakenham was pleased to pass after the struggles she found with not being in the classroom.

“I’m very happy with the grades I got, I was surprised to get some of them,” she said.

“We missed so much school and I found it hard because of that lack of teacher interaction, to not be able to turn to them and ask them a question, it was all over email.”

She will now move into the sixth form.

Headteacher at Fakenham Academy, Richard Evans. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Headteacher for the school, Richard Evans said: “I’m extremely pleased for all the students, they have worked extremely hard and thoroughly deserve the success they have achieved. We wish them all the best.”