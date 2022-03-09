School launches fundraising appeal for Ukraine

Katharine Kemp, Fakenham Academy's English teacher, has helped to put together the school’s fundraising effort as they look to support Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. - Credit: Fakenham Academy/Katharine Kemp

A teacher says her school's fundraising is just getting started as they look to support people in Ukraine.

Katharine Kemp, who teaches English at Fakenham Academy, is helping to plan the school's contribution to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

She wrote to the town’s mayor, Gilly Foortse, and has subsequently started a fundraising drive alongside fellow staff, students and the management team.

Katharine Kemp, Fakenham Academy's English teacher. - Credit: Katharine Kemp

A JustGiving page went live over the weekend, and has so far raised more than £350. The school is staging a non-uniform day on Friday, March 18, and Ms Kemp said their efforts are just getting started.

“This is not going away," she added. "This is us saying that this is not okay and we want to stand and be counted as people who do not accept it.

“We see it as a launch and then we will see what we can do as time goes on.”

To donate to Fakenham Academy's appeal, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/fakenham-academy-ukraine-crisis-appeal