Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Education

New school starts hiring as steel frame is installed

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:34 AM May 18, 2021   
Alex Mackay shows Lawrence Chapman and Rob Speck the works on the roof of the new Duke of Lancaster.

Alex Mackay, Construction Director, R G Carter (left) shows Lawrence Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, SENDAT (centre) and Rob Speck, Head of School Designate, Duke of Lancaster. (right) the works on the roof of the new Duke of Lancaster. - Credit: Thissaway

The development of a new Norfolk special school school has taken another step forward with its steel frame in place and staff being hired.

The new school, recently named Duke of Lancaster, is being built on the former Fakenham College Sixth Form site by Norfolk County Council as part of its £120 million programme to transform special education.

The frame installed by RG Carter, the contractor, is another step towards completion after they laid the foundations on-site in January, with plans to open the school in January 2022.

Head of school designate Rob Speck, chief executive of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Academies Trust Lawrence Chapman, and partnership director at SENDAT Angela Whatley joined the construction firm on the site for a tour and update of the educational development.

Alex Mackay shows Lawrence Chapman, and Rob Speck, Head of School Designate , Duke of Lancaster

Alex Mackay, Construction Director, R G Carter (left) shows Lawrence Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, SENDAT (centre) and Rob Speck, Head of School Designate, Duke of Lancaster - Credit: Thissaway

Mr Chapman said: “It is fantastic to see the progress of the build and to be able to start recruiting staff.

“We have been delighted by the welcome in the community and the response from prospective parents.”

You may also want to watch:

The new facility will provide a modern specialist learning environment for up to 100 children and young people, aged between five and 16, with autism and complex communication and interaction needs.

The Duke of Lancaster is part of Norfolk County Council’s plan to transform special educational needs in Norfolk, hoping to address the ever-increasing demand for specialist teaching and help reduce travel times for students who require support.

building site of new Fakenham school

Concrete being poured at the Duke of Lancaster site in February 2021 - Credit: SENDAT

Most Read

  1. 1 'People have missed us' - Wells reopens further as restrictions ease
  2. 2 'Didn't realise how busy it would be' - Fakenham indoor hospitality reopens
  3. 3 New school starts hiring as steel frame is installed
  1. 4 Traffic delays after accident partially blocks A148
  2. 5 Lockdown easing LIVE: Norfolk and Waveney enjoys renewed freedom
  3. 6 7 stunning gardens you have to visit this summer
  4. 7 Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk
  5. 8 Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'
  6. 9 Fakenham figure - Questions put to community celebrities
  7. 10 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales

Alex Mackay, construction director at RG Carter, said: “We are delighted to be part of the wider vision of SEN expansion in Norfolk with the provision of a high-quality building to serve the needs of the local community.

"We have made excellent progress and look forward to handing the completed building over at the end of the year.”

Completion of school is expected in winter 2021.

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shaun Brooker from Downham Market is the new owner of Hempton Road business park in Fakenham.

New owner of business park could have lost trade without purchase

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham market day and town centre. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

What's reopening in Fakenham from May 17?

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Beth Suckling, a student at the University Technical College Norfolk, chaired a virtual panel of engineers.

Fakenham student chairs international energy panel

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
William Weston, also known as Willie, owner of WJ Shellfish.

'Just like the old days' - Traders say market is bouncing back

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus