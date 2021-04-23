Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
School unveils new play tower for pupils

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:18 PM April 23, 2021   
School girl cuts ribbons on play equipment

Five-year-old Elena to do the honours and cut the ribbon on the new play equipment at Hindringham Primary School and Nursery - Credit: Hindringham Primary School and Nursery

A Norfolk school has given its pupils another reason to look forward to break time after revealing the latest addition to its playground.

Hindringham Primary School and Nursery unveiled a new play tower for its pupils on April 23, giving them another excuse to count down the minutes until they get out on the playground.

The Wells Road school is located at the heart of its village and is part of the Pilgrim Federation.

It was down to five-year-old Elena to do the honours and cut the ribbon on the new play equipment, and all the children were delighted to take part in the opening ceremony.

Mary Dolan, executive headteacher said: “The school is small but has big ambitions and makes the most of its beautiful grounds.”

