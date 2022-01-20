Pair of primary schools join Diocese of Norwich trust

Brancaster CE Primary Academy has joined the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust - Credit: DNEAT

Two Norfolk primary schools have joined an education trust belonging to the Diocese of Norwich.

Brancaster and Docking Church of England Primary Academies have officially partnered with the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT).

The pair - both rated as 'good' in their latest reports by education watchdog, Ofsted - will remain part of the St Mary Federation.

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of the DNEAT, said: "We have a strong track record as a trust of working with small Church of England primaries, including those in federations, and supporting them to find success.

"We could not be more delighted to fully welcome the Brancaster and Docking schools into our DNEAT family.”

Governors at Brancaster and Docking first applied to join the DNEAT back in November 2019.

The decision was taken in a bid to be part of a larger organisation which could support the schools in becoming more resilient to change.

Staff and parents have been supportive of the move.

Assistance with the transition was provided by Mary Jane Edwards, former CEO of the DNEAT, who helped the schools to understand a variety of new systems and procedures, while also introducing them to a range of professionals from within the multi-academy trust.

Over the ensuing months, the St Mary Federation worked with the DNEAT on key matters including staff training, curriculum development, remote learning, staff wellbeing and recruitment support.

Gavin King, executive headteacher at the schools, added: "As a federation of small schools, we understand the importance of being part of a larger organisation and the opportunities this brings for staff development, continued school improvement and professional networking with similar schools.

"We also feel that both our church schools have a lot to offer DNEAT and we look forward to making a positive impact within the organisation.”

Brancaster Primary Academy has 34 pupils and employs nine members of staff, while Docking Primary has 102 pupils and 14 staff members.

The Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust looks after almost 40 schools in Norfolk and parts of Suffolk.