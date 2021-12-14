Youngsters enjoy school pyjama day as they meet Father Christmas

Astley Primary School pupils met Father Christmas after their journey on the Polar Express - Credit: Astley Primary School

A Norfolk primary school was full of Christmas cheer as pupils met Santa Claus following a journey on the Polar Express.

Youngsters at Astley Primary, in Briston, were encouraged to come into school wearing their pyjamas for a magically festive day.

Clutching their tickets for the Polar Express, they were collected by the conductor and transported all the way to a bell tent outside.

Astley Primary School pupils collecting their hot chocolates following a journey on the Polar Express - Credit: Astley Primary School

Waiting for them was Father Christmas himself, who told the children a story as they were treated to a gift and a tasty hot chocolate.

The special day was organised by the Friends of Astley Primary.

Headteacher Jen Goakes said: "Our Polar Express day was magical from start to finish.

"We are so lucky to have such amazing drive and support from our friends committee, who made the day something to remember."

Alex Seager, deputy head, added: "The day has was absolutely amazing.

"To see the children with such joy and excitement as they travelled to see to see Santa was incredibly special."