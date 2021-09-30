MP Duncan Baker swaps parliament for primary school

Published: 1:16 PM September 30, 2021

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker with pupils from Astley Primary, in Melton Constable, and headteacher Jen Goakes - Credit: Astley Primary

An MP swapped the House of Commons for a Norfolk classroom this week.

The member of parliament for North Norfolk visited Astley Primary, in Melton Constable, on Monday (September 27).

He spent the day talking to staff and pupils about anything and everything, from the government's communication with schools during the pandemic, to the current fuel crisis.

Taking a tour of the school, Mr Baker visited each class and later spoke with parents in the playground as they picked up their children.

After the school day, he answered questions from teachers and governors.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker visited Astley Primary in Melton Constable - Credit: Astley Primary

“The ability to talk to the children and staff as openly as we did was really important, after what has been such a difficult 18 months for everyone,” said Mr Baker.

Headteacher Jen Goakes added: “Our children loved showing Duncan their learning.

“His comments on our wonderful team here at Astley made us feel extremely proud."