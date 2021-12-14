Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Education

Building society donates £400 towards school's cooking lessons

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:10 PM December 14, 2021
Sandie Toher, chairman of Friends of Fakenham Junior School with staff from The Nottingham and school pupils

Sandie Toher (rear middle), chairman of the Friends of Fakenham Junior School, joined staff from The Nottingham and school pupils Taylor, Lewis and Bethany to celebrate the donation - Credit: The Nottingham

Cooking is back on the menu at Fakenham Junior School thanks to a Christmas gift from the local branch of a building society.

The Nottingham has donated £400 as part of a festive initiative which shares out £10,000 from its recently-launched Samuel Fox Foundation.

It will be spent on providing each school year with baking and cooking kits, allowing pupils to hone their talents in the kitchen. 

Headteacher Adam Mason said: “Cooking and baking are vital life skills, so we are delighted we will be able to enhance lessons in our classrooms thanks to this generous donation from The Nottingham. 

“It’s fantastic that the building society really cares about the young people’s futures and wants to help them achieve their full potential."

Sandie Toher, chairman of the Friends of Fakenham Junior School, added: “Due to the pandemic, our fundraising efforts have been a lot more challenging than usual.

"To have a company make a donation like this is truly heartwarming."

Most Read

  1. 1 An outwardly decent member of society with a dark, disturbing past
  2. 2 Man sexually abused by former Norfolk PCSO wants others to speak out about abuse
  3. 3 Plan to demolish vets and replace with flats is turned down
  1. 4 Town still lacking a "proper" post office after almost two years
  2. 5 Sports teacher left 'overwhelmed' by primary school's surprise send-off
  3. 6 Sex assault victim will 'never know' true damage and life changing affects of abuse
  4. 7 Building society donates £400 towards school's cooking lessons
  5. 8 Nail bar owner bids to open second shop in north Norfolk
  6. 9 'Disgusted' - Fakenham pubs react to alleged lockdown-busting party
  7. 10 Fine art gallery moves after 10 years in Holt
Christmas
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

50 entrances to a badger sett near Fakenham have been blocked.

Badgers faced 'untold suffering' after entrances to sett blocked

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A blanket of Bluebells in full flower inside Foxley Wood. Picture: Ian Burt

Bluebell thieves fined after stealing 8,000 bulbs from woodland

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A child smiles in front of a red farm tractor

Christmas

Fakenham's festive tractors set to return

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
What effect is Omicron having on 'Christmas dos' arranged for the month in Fakenham?

Coronavirus

What impact is new variant having on Christmas party bookings

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon