Building society donates £400 towards school's cooking lessons
- Credit: The Nottingham
Cooking is back on the menu at Fakenham Junior School thanks to a Christmas gift from the local branch of a building society.
The Nottingham has donated £400 as part of a festive initiative which shares out £10,000 from its recently-launched Samuel Fox Foundation.
It will be spent on providing each school year with baking and cooking kits, allowing pupils to hone their talents in the kitchen.
Headteacher Adam Mason said: “Cooking and baking are vital life skills, so we are delighted we will be able to enhance lessons in our classrooms thanks to this generous donation from The Nottingham.
“It’s fantastic that the building society really cares about the young people’s futures and wants to help them achieve their full potential."
Sandie Toher, chairman of the Friends of Fakenham Junior School, added: “Due to the pandemic, our fundraising efforts have been a lot more challenging than usual.
"To have a company make a donation like this is truly heartwarming."
