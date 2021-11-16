'I have felt privileged' - high school headteacher set to leave

The headteacher at Fakenham's high school has thanked students and staff as he prepares to depart for pastures new.

Richard Evans, principal at Fakenham Academy, will leave his role at the end of the current term.

After working in the market town for four years, he is set to take up a new position in the central education team at Sapientia Education Trust.

Fakenham Academy's headteacher is set to leave - Credit: Fakenham Academy

In a parting message, Mr Evans said he felt honoured to have been at the helm of the academy.

He added: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Fakenham Academy over the last four school years.

"I have felt privileged to be a part of the journey of improvement at the academy, and feel confident that it will continue to grow from strength to strength in the coming years.

“I would especially like to thank our staff, parents, carers and students for all their support over these years. The community around Fakenham is fantastic and I have felt supported throughout my time here.

Richard Evans has been headteacher at Fakenham Academy since 2018 - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I wish the very best for all Fakenham students in the future.

“I will still be involved with Fakenham Academy as my new role will be supporting schools across our trust. I look forward to seeing the progress that Fakenham students will make in the future.”

Having left the Iceni Academy in Methwold, where he was vice principal, Mr Evans joined Fakenham Academy and became principal in 2018, taking over from Neil McShane.

His departure means Gavin Green, the existing deputy head, will serve as interim head of school. He will be supported by Sapientia's CEO, Jonathan Taylor, as executive headteacher.

Fakenham Academy is part of the Sapientia Education Trust - Credit: Fakenham Academy

Tom Collishaw, who is currently assistant principal at Wymondham College, will be taking up the same position at Fakenham Academy.

In a letter to parents, Mr Taylor thanked the Mr Evans for his hard work and commitment over the last four years.

The trust has begun the process of finding his successor, with interviews for the role set to start in early December.

It is hoped that a successful candidate will be in place as the new headteacher at the start of next year's summer term.